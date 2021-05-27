Man critically hurt in pickup crash at Dayton intersection

DAYTON — A serious crash has closed the intersection of Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and Broadway Street this afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m.

The man in the pickup was trapped when officers arrived and he had to be pulled out. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Police have blocked off the intersection while investigators work to determine what caused the crash to happen.

No other details were immediately available.

