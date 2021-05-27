Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Man critically hurt in pickup crash at Dayton intersection

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnPm5_0aDtAAtV00

DAYTON — A serious crash has closed the intersection of Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and Broadway Street this afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m.

The man in the pickup was trapped when officers arrived and he had to be pulled out. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Police have blocked off the intersection while investigators work to determine what caused the crash to happen.

No other details were immediately available.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
27K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broadway, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Accidents
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Ohio Accidents
Dayton, OH
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group#Crash#Man#Critical Injuries#Police#Investigators#Broadway Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Dayton school bus strikes, injures pedestrian

Emergency personnel transported one person for treatment of injuries this afternoon in an accident reportedly involving a Dayton Public Schools bus and a pedestrian, according to Dayton police. Children were riding on the bus when the accident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Monday at South Jersey Street and Huffman Avenue.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Police investigating three separate Dayton deaths on Sunday

Dayton police are investigating the deaths of three people in three incidents on Sunday. One of the incidents includes a shooting at an apartment in the 100 block of Xenia Avenue. ExploreGirl playing outside suffers minor injuries after fight ends in gunfire in Harrison Twp. A 57-year-old man died, according...
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Man stabbed in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was transported to an area hospital after being stabbed on Troy Street in Dayton. The stabbing happened at 1006 Troy Street in Dayton. Police were dispatched to the scene just before 6:20 p.m. Sunday evening. Regional dispatch confirmed the victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital....
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

One taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday night. Montgomery County Dispatch confirmed that crews responded to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Xenia Avenue Sunday. One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital but their condition is unknown at...
Riverside, OHDayton Daily News

4th teen involved in Airway Road fatal crash charged

The teen who survived the crash on Airway Road in Riverside this week that killed three others has been charged with aggravated robbery stemming from the attempted carjacking, Riverside Police Major Matthew Sturgeon said. Three teenage boys were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday night after an attempted carjacking...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Dayton man indicted in April 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed Fairborn woman

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a Dayton man indicted Thursday for a deadly hit-and-run crash in April 2020 that killed a Fairborn woman. Jason Aaron Cartwright, 40, is scheduled to be arraigned May 27 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for vehicular homicide and three counts of failure to stop after an accident.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

18-year-old indicted for murder in shooting last weekend in Dayton

An 18-year-old from Dayton was indicted Friday on murder charges for the shooting death last weekend of another 18-year-old in Dayton. Dwayne Javail Jones Jr. will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault. Each charge carries a three-year firearm specification.