Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her wife Amy EshlemanThe Sun. Chicago is a city on fire where in this week alone, three people were killed while 14 others were injured in gun violence that raged for five hours from late Thursday the 20th of May 2021 to the early hours of Friday the 21st of May 2021. On the early morning, Saturday 22nd of May 2021, another man, a 27-year-old, was killed in Chicago while driving on the Eisenhower Expressway. Last week was no different as 48 people were shot in separate incidents between Friday the 14th of May to Sunday the 16th of May, where five people were killed. Among the Injured of last weekend’s shooting incident included two Chicago police officers and six children under 17. The youngest victim of the shooting was a 2-year-old sitting in the back seat of a car hit by a bullet fired from another vehicle.