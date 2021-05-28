23-year-old arrested for molesting young boy, detectives seek additional information

On Saturday afternoon, a man lost his life in a motorcycle vs. car collision on Beacon Avenue and Indian Trail Road at around 2:00 p.m. Spokane Police spokesperson Julie Humphreys reported that a motorcycle collided with a car Beacon Avenue and Indian Trail Road. On arrival, authorities declared the motorcyclist deceased on the spot. Officials believe that drugs and alcohol did not play a factor in the fatal crash. As of now, authorities did not provide any further details regarding the accident and have not released the identity of the victim.