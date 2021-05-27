Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

BLUE MAN GROUP ADDS ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES TO SUMMER SCHEDULE, BEGINNING JUNE 24

Cover picture for the articleBLUE MAN GROUP ADDS ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES TO SUMMER SCHEDULE, BEGINNING JUNE 24. Blue Man Group launches their highly anticipated return to Luxor Hotel and Casino on June 24, after a nearly 400-day absence. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has announced that intermission is over, and the entertainment sensation will now resume the world-renowned theatrical show with its quirky surprises, instrumentals, humor, and much more. Tickets to performances, on sale now, can be purchased at blueman.com/vegas.

