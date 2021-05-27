BLUE MAN GROUP ADDS ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES TO SUMMER SCHEDULE, BEGINNING JUNE 24
Blue Man Group launches their highly anticipated return to Luxor Hotel and Casino on June 24, after a nearly 400-day absence. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has announced that intermission is over, and the entertainment sensation will now resume the world-renowned theatrical show with its quirky surprises, instrumentals, humor, and much more. Tickets to performances, on sale now, can be purchased at blueman.com/vegas.www.vegas24seven.com