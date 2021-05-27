Aloha ‘Aina and Evolving a Circular Economy

Total waste generation in the GCC is estimated to reach 163.9 million metric tons by 2025, finds Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Circular Economy Redefining the GCC Waste Management Market, 2021, finds that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member nations' aspirations for sustainability are driving the replacement of linear waste management models with circular models, creating a new wave of opportunities. Population growth and accelerated economic development are increasing total waste generation in the region (including construction and demolition (C&D) waste, municipal solid waste (MSW), plastic waste, and lead-acid battery waste). If unchecked, this could result in an increase from 130.6 million metric tons in 2021 to 163.9 million metric tons by 2025. A transition toward circular models is already underway, as with the UAE's Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 and the KSA's Circular Carbon Economy. The policies reflect the region's commitment to meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) while enhancing the quality of life for residents.