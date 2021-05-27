Cancel
Economy

Aloha ‘Aina and Evolving a Circular Economy

hawaiipublicradio.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer's coming and hurricane season is ahead. In just a few years, people have become more aware of heat, flooding, fires and other growing effects of climate change--and experts say any possible remedies will also involve changes to our mindset. Ever heard of a circular economy? Getting that idea of...

www.hawaiipublicradio.org
Economy
BusinessWorld Economic Forum

6 ways to ensure a fair and inclusive economic recovery from COVID-19

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Experts brought together by the World Economic Forum outline six paths to a fairer society. Creating well-paid jobs in the new economy will help reduce inequality. Greater alignment is needed between...
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

Building Back Broader: Policy Pathways for an Economic Transformation

The highly asymmetric impact of the pandemic has reinforced historical inequalities within and between countries and is now giving rise to a highly divergent recovery. Technological change has accelerated through the crisis, contributing to additional labour market polarization. At the same time, long-term growth prospects remain subdued, following pre-crisis trends. In addition, future shocks will arise from frontier risks with unknown likelihoods and impacts for which many governments and societies are not currently well prepared.
IndustryPhys.org

How seafood business models can incorporate circular economy principles

Maria Sharmina and colleagues at the Tyndall Centre and MMU have published a paper in Nature Food on how companies in the seafood sector can make their business models both more resilient and compliant with circular economy principles. Seafood is expected to become increasingly important in future food systems and...
Books & Literaturefa-mag.com

The Evolving Expansion

I recently read a book, entitled The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson, about a revolution in gene editing prompted by the discovery of something named CRISPR in bacterial DNA. I won’t delve into the details except to say that the book is a great read and made me appreciate, once again, the relative simplicity of the economic systems I spend most of my life pondering compared to the extraordinary structure and machinery within a single human cell.
Santa Clara, CAthedesertreview.com

Technology-powered Circular Economy to Propel Waste Management in the Gulf Cooperation Council

Total waste generation in the GCC is estimated to reach 163.9 million metric tons by 2025, finds Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Circular Economy Redefining the GCC Waste Management Market, 2021, finds that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member nations' aspirations for sustainability are driving the replacement of linear waste management models with circular models, creating a new wave of opportunities. Population growth and accelerated economic development are increasing total waste generation in the region (including construction and demolition (C&D) waste, municipal solid waste (MSW), plastic waste, and lead-acid battery waste). If unchecked, this could result in an increase from 130.6 million metric tons in 2021 to 163.9 million metric tons by 2025. A transition toward circular models is already underway, as with the UAE's Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 and the KSA's Circular Carbon Economy. The policies reflect the region's commitment to meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) while enhancing the quality of life for residents.
Economyukri.org

National circular economy research programme launches

A major research programme encompassing 34 universities and 200 industry partners has been launched to catalyse the UK’s shift to a circular economy. The National Interdisciplinary Circular Economy Research (NICER) programme is supported by a £30 million UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) investment. The programme is delivered in partnership with...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Potential for circular economy to drive Asean economic growth

KUALA LUMPUR (May 24): The circular economy concept has the potential to spur economic growth in the Asean region, said Economic Research Institute for Asean and East Asia chief operating officer Hachiyama Koji. A circular economy is an economic concept that prioritises material recovery at the end of a product...
EconomyIndustrial Distribution

How the Circular Economy Can Transform Manufacturing

In a resource-constrained world, there is a noticeable trend of companies opting into the circular economy model. For manufacturers, this shift involves a move away from the “take-make-dispose” linear economy and a step towards increased responsibility over the total lifecycle of a product and its environmental impact. But to close the loop, manufacturers need to embrace change and learn to adapt their processes and products.
Economytrust.org

What is ESG and does it make financial sense for businesses?

PHNOM PENH, June 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From high fashion factories in Cambodia to slaughterhouses in Germany, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on workers around the world - with outbreaks, mass layoffs and the rollback of workers' rights making the headlines. But it is not all bad news....
Environmentava360.com

Boosting Europe's Green Transition | DAVOS AGENDA 2021

With over 30% of the European Union’s funds being allocated to fight climate change and to protect and improve the natural environment, the region is far ahead of other major economies in creating sustainable investment opportunities. What is the private sector’s contribution to implementing the European Green Deal as one of the world’s most ambitious plans for unlocking long-term growth and prosperity?
IndustryGreenBiz

Circular economy's role in decarbonizing heavy industry

The world must reach net-zero emissions by 2050 to avoid the worst effects of climate change. This is no easy feat, but one clear solution could lie in industry emissions. Globally, industry emissions are responsible for 27 percent of our CO2 emissions, second only to the power sector. Four materials are responsible for up to 60 percent of these industry emissions — steel, cement, chemicals and aluminum — reaching a total of 7.1 Gt CO2 per year.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

How important is soil quality to addressing climate change and soil quality? It’s critical, and here’s a blueprint for refocusing American R&D

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. COVID-19 and the resulting economic crisis have highlighted and exacerbated the plight of American farmers, while also threatening already dwindling public funding for agricultural R&D innovation — a significant driver of agricultural productivity and farmer incomes. Publicly funded soil science R&D has the potential to greatly increase farm productivity while simultaneously reducing the greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impacts of US agriculture.
Worldkitco.com

IMF and World Bank urge G7 to release surplus vaccines

The heads of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on Thursday urged the Group of Seven advanced economies to release any excess COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries as soon as possible, and called on manufacturers to ramp up production. In a joint statement to the G7, IMF Managing Director...
Worldshortpedia.com

Ranjitsinh Disale named World Bank Education Advisor

The World Bank has named Ranjitsinh Disale its Education Advisor for the period June 2021 to June 2024. Ranjitsinh is a school teacher from Maharashtra who caught the world's attention after he received the Global Teacher Prize in 2020. Disale's appointment came after the World Bank established a new Coach project with the aim of improving in-service teacher professional development to help students learn their lessons faster.
EnvironmentSeattle Times

Turning a corner on addressing climate change — but is it enough?

I don’t mean to rain emissions on the parade of good climate-crisis news, but all is not as it appears. The big news stateside was ExxonMobil shareholders voting, against management, to seat at least three directors nominated by a small hedge fund. (Tallying for a final seat remained under way late this week.)
Agriculturewnewsj.com

Carbon as an agriculture commodity

Agriculture continues to get more complex every year. No longer do farm families just till the land, plant the seed, watch it grow, harvest the crop, and sell or use the crop. Today it is about science, technology, marketing, water quality and environmental stewardship, world trade and emerging markets — and the list could go on and on.
The Hill
The Hill

Recycling: We need circular waste management

Today, just 13 percent of plastic packaging in the U.S. gets recycled. That means too much plastic is getting into nature and more valuable material is being wasted. Though beverage bottles are collected at higher rates than other plastics, we must do better across products and materials to ensure that all recyclable items are being recycled and, ultimately, remade into new products. This must be done while also phasing out those plastic products and other materials that we can live without. This would reduce our need for new materials sourced from fossil fuels and keep existing materials where they belong: in our economy and out of our ecosystems.