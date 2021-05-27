Cancel
Senate Is Poised To Approve A Major Science Funding Bill To Compete With China

 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate is poised to pass a major bill that would pour hundreds of billions of dollars into science and technology in a bid to out-compete China, and it's doing so with something rare these days: strong bipartisan support. The Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 is part of a...

