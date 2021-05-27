Cancel
East Wenatchee, WA

Eastmont School Board Hears Presentation on Adding School Resource Officer

By Kyle Lamb
kpq.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eastmont School Board continued its discussion on the subject of adding a School Resource Officer (SRO) Monday when it heard from East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson, Mayor Jerrilea Crawford and another SRO that currently works in Chelan County. Johnson presented a proposal that outlined what they wanted to...

www.kpq.com
