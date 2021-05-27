Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Republicans On Budget Committee Eliminate UW Tuition Freeze

wpr.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Freeze On In-State Undergraduate Tuition Has Been In Place Since 2013. Republicans on the Legislature's budget committee have voted to lift a tuition freeze on undergraduate students that's been in place for the past eight years. Republicans initiated the freeze under former Gov. Scott Walker in 2013 after they...

www.wpr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Tommy Thompson
Person
Greta Neubauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#State Funding#Gop Lawmakers#College Tuition#Grant Funding#D Racine#Badgercare#The Uw System#K 12 Education Funding#Governor#Evers Priorities#Sen Dale Kooyenga#Gov Tony Evers#Undergraduate Students#Revenue#R Brookfield#Sen Steve Nass#Rep Greta Neubauer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Oregon lawmakers pass $9.3 billion budget for K-12 schools

Oregon lawmakers on Thursday signed off on a $9.3 billion budget to fund K-12 schools for the next two years. That’s a record allotment for the State School Fund doled out to districts around the state, and is expected to be approved by Gov. Kate Brown in coming days. But the package, though large, was not enough to stave off a last minute push for more.
PoliticsPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Republicans’ school budget shell game

The proposed state budget for schools passed by the Legislature’s budget committee is so stingy, the federal government is seriously considering withdrawing $1.5 billion from our state because we don’t make an adequate investment in our own kids.  But you’d never know that from the press releases put out by GOP budget committee members, crowing […] The post Republicans’ school budget shell game appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Politicstaylorvilledailynews.com

Republicans Warn Of Increased Taxes With New State Budget

A state budget was pushed through at the last minute in the legislative session and it was over 3,000 pages long meaning most Legislators did not read it. This infuriated Republicans who felt that this was once again pushed through at the last minute to prevent experts from speaking and to prevent any backlash about the budget that got approved. Chief Budget Negotiator, Senator Chapin Rose, says that most of the time the Republicans weren’t even included in the discussion but there was some good stuff put in it.
Collegesmadison

WisEye Morning Minute: Joint Finance Votes to Lift Tuition Freeze for UW System Schools

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye Rewind host and Capital Times reporter Briana Reilly and WisPolitics.com editor JR Ross discussed the Joint Committee on Finance voting to lift the tuition freeze for UW System schools. Tuition for resident undergrads has been frozen since 2013. As reported by Briana Reilly, the 11-4 vote gives the Board of Regents, now controlled by Gov. Tony Evers’ appointees, the authority to raise tuition on in-state undergraduate students. Evers’ budget had called for continuing the freeze for the next two years, but back-filling it with general purpose revenue. Lawmakers also voted to approve an $8.5 million GPR increase for UW System, though that money is headed toward a supplemental appropriation. In this segment, JR Ross explained how Republicans have known for awhile that the freeze had to go, but it was a "matter of when and who was going to bite the bullet, and actually they just didn't put it back into the budget." Additionally, Ross mentioned that in theory, Gov. Evers' appointees on the Board of Regents, who have yet to be confirmed by the Senate, could be under more scrutiny for raising tuition fees.
Wisconsin Statewglr.com

Lifting the UW tuition freeze: A potential cash infusion as Wisconsin’s public colleges lag national counterparts

MADISON, Wis. — To some extent, it’s inevitable. Dave Janke, a Racine dad whose daughter Anna is heading into her sophomore year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, started a state-run education investment fund for her when she was born. That’s where her tuition paying for her art and psychology degrees comes out of now, he explained. And while he’s appreciated benefitting from the tuition freeze–
Politicsqrockonline.com

Illinois Senate Republicans Want Tax Increases Eliminated From Budget Consideration

Illinois Senate Republicans want Governor J.B. Pritzker and Democratic leaders to eliminate tax increases from consideration for the 2022 budget. Pritzker’s administration said yesterday it is hoping to save nearly a billion dollars by getting rid of or altering nine tax incentives. Pritzker calls the incentives loopholes and thinks they need to be addressed to balance the budget. Republicans say Illinois has generated 16-billion in unexpected revenue, so there is no need to eliminate incentives.
Madison, WIbootsandsabers.com

Legislature Moves to Ends UW Tuition Freeze

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature’s Republican-led budget committee voted Thursday to end a University of Wisconsin tuition freeze that has been in place for eight years and has long been a GOP priority that had bipartisan support. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed, and the university supported, extending the tuition...
CollegesPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Republicans move to end UW tuition freeze, reject Evers’ budget plans JFC Republican: don’t fund tuition aid because I worked my way through college 40 years ago

Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee (JFC) ended a freeze on tuition increases while also largely rejecting Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to inject a massive investment of state funds into the University of Wisconsin System. Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) tried to justify this, saying that if in 1981 she was able to work multiple jobs […] The post Republicans move to end UW tuition freeze, reject Evers’ budget plans <h3 class='secondary-title'>JFC Republican: don’t fund tuition aid because I worked my way through college 40 years ago</h3> appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Illinois Statevandaliaradio.com

Illinois Republicans reveal budget windfall

Illinois Republicans are taking aim at Governor J.B. Pritzker’s budget proposal. Numbers show the state is bringing in more money than lawmakers originally expected. At a press conference Thursday, the Republican caucus laid out the unexpected revenues the state has at hand, totaling $16 billion dollars. That is Senator Chapin...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Republicans Slash Evers Education Budget

After voting down Democratic proposals based on Gov. Tony Evers expansive plan to fund K-12 education on Thursday, the Republicans who control the Legislature’s budget committee gave their Democratic colleagues a 20-minute recess to read the revised GOP education budget plan. In summary, according to Department of Administration staff who...
Politicswortfm.org

State budget committee to weigh school spending priorities

Tomorrow, Wisconsin’s Budget-writing Finance Committee will take up spending priorities for the state’s public and private schools and the University of Wisconsin system. Since shredding the Governor’s proposed biennial budget earlier this month, the Republican-controlled body has spent the past three weeks rebuilding the spending plan from scratch. For more,...
Madison, WIUW Madison

Chancellor Rebecca Blank statement on UW System budget

Acting on Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed 2021-23 biennial budget, the legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance today advanced its version of the University of Wisconsin System operating budget. UW–Madison Chancellor Rebecca M. Blank acknowledged the challenge legislators face in crafting a two-year spending plan and expressed optimism for other components of...
U.S. PoliticsNevada Appeal

First of budget bills approved by Senate Finance Committee

The first of the five bills that will implement the state budget for the coming two years was approved by the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday. SB458 is the K-12 education bill that includes total support of $10,204 per student in 2022 and $10,290 per student in 2023. For fiscal...
Wisconsin StateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin unemployment: Republicans urge pandemic bonus end

MILWAUKEE - A group of Wisconsin Republican congressmen, led by Sen. Ron Johnson, is urging Gov. Tony Evers to end the weekly federal unemployment bonus – $300 per week – according to a Friday, May 14 news release. At least 18 states have decided over the past week to prematurely...
Posted by
Urban Milwaukee

Dems Object to GOP Slashing State Budget Provisions

Wisconsin’s veterans agency would get an additional $10 million to address natural disasters and public emergencies at the state’s three veterans’ homes — one of the few budget actions Thursday to draw a unanimous vote in the Legislature’s budget committee. Along with the infusion — a response to the COVID-19...
Politicsmadison

Lawmakers limit reckless spending -- Dick Greffin

We are fortunate that Wisconsin has a fiscally responsible Assembly and state Senate. Both are badly needed to offset Gov. Tony Evers' inflated spending and budget. Evers is proposing to increase taxes on the wealthy and corporations to finance his $91 billion budget. Evers wants those people who have worked...