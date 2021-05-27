Republicans On Budget Committee Eliminate UW Tuition Freeze

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye Rewind host and Capital Times reporter Briana Reilly and WisPolitics.com editor JR Ross discussed the Joint Committee on Finance voting to lift the tuition freeze for UW System schools. Tuition for resident undergrads has been frozen since 2013. As reported by Briana Reilly, the 11-4 vote gives the Board of Regents, now controlled by Gov. Tony Evers’ appointees, the authority to raise tuition on in-state undergraduate students. Evers’ budget had called for continuing the freeze for the next two years, but back-filling it with general purpose revenue. Lawmakers also voted to approve an $8.5 million GPR increase for UW System, though that money is headed toward a supplemental appropriation. In this segment, JR Ross explained how Republicans have known for awhile that the freeze had to go, but it was a "matter of when and who was going to bite the bullet, and actually they just didn't put it back into the budget." Additionally, Ross mentioned that in theory, Gov. Evers' appointees on the Board of Regents, who have yet to be confirmed by the Senate, could be under more scrutiny for raising tuition fees.