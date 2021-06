Scott Turley has been named associate vice chancellor for facilities at the U of A effective May 1, after serving in the position on an interim basis since March 15. As associate vice chancellor, Turley will lead all aspects of the U of A Facilities Management Department. Specifically, he will provide strategic leadership of the planning, design and construction program for campus and will oversee the execution of capital projects such as the new Windgate Studio and Design Center and the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I3R). He will also lead the facility maintenance, internal construction shops, campus utility operations and building services programs within Facilities Management.