Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

No room for creation of new constitution- Ekweremadu

By Orientdaily
orientdailynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what can best be considered as a swift response to the clamour for a brand new constitution by some Nigerians, a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu Ekweremadu has said there is no provision in the 1999 constitution for creation of a new constitution. Orient Daily had reported that...

orientdailynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ifeanyi Okowa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate President#The Senate#Deputy Governor#National Review#Orient Daily#The Constitution Review#Enugu#The National Assembly#Amendment#Prominent Nigerians#Hearing#Delta State Governor#Ebonyi State#Senator Sam Egwu#Public Groups#Failures#Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
Politicsmelodyinter.com

Ekweremadu on constitution review: What we did, failed to do

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu in this chat with journalists speaks on the moves to amend the constitution for Nigeria. He made incisive statements on previous amendment efforts, open grazing etc. Excerpts:. For so many years, we have been on this issue of constitution amendment. Many Nigerians now see...
WorldThe Daily Star

Official Secrets Act: Goes against new laws, constitution

The Official Secrets Act, under which journalist Rozina Islam has been accused and sent to jail, directly contradicts the Right to Information Act, Public-interest Information Disclosure Act, and the spirit of the constitution. In fact, after the latter two acts were enacted in 2009 and 2011, the near century-old Official...
Politicskaftanpost.com

Afenifere, Ohanaeze, others insist on new constitution to end agitations

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural association, Afenifere, on Monday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure a “brand new constitution” before talking about the coming 2023 general election. This was also the stand of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo at an event organised by the Youths Off The Streets Initiative (YOTSI) in collaboration with Arewa...
Congress & Courtsmelodyinter.com

Constitution review: Rep urges electoral, judicial reforms

Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, has called for electoral and judicial reforms to enhance electoral justice. She made the call on Tuesday in Lagos at Day Two of the South-West Zonal Public Hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution organised by the House of Representatives Special Committee.
Politicsnewspotng.com

Zamfara: Gov Matawalle Set To Dump PDP For APC

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle is set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress. Matawalle who became the governor of the state following the judgement of the Supreme Court against APC in 2019, has dissolved the state executive council ahead of the defection. Sources...
Politicskaftanpost.com

Why we can’t give Nigerians a new constitution now —Senate

The Senate has confirmed that Nigerians cannot get a brand new Constitution in a hurry as the 1999 Constitution does not include a clause on how to produce a fresh document. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Ovie Omo-Agege, stated this on Thursday.
U.S. PoliticsTenth Amendment Center

Why Is Paper Money Constitutional?

The official money of the United States today is paper currency. But that’s clearly not what the Constitution says. It says that gold and silver coins shall be the nation’s currency. How is that possible? I thought the Constitution was supposed to be the highest law of the land. I...
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ghinea, on special pensions: There will be special legislation, and will be in line with contributions

Jun. 2—BUCHAREST — Special pensions will be brought in line with contributions, and for this there will be special legislation, but "within the limits of the mandate established by the Constitutional Court", which should also be adopted in 2022, the Minister of European Investments and Projects, Cristian Ghinea declared on Wednesday at Victoria Palace, after the presentation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.
Politicskaftanpost.com

Reject APC in 2023, Wike tells Nigerians

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has told Nigerians not to vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming general election. According to him, the APC-led federal government has led Nigeria to a state of hopelessness. Wike said this on Tuesday at Abara community in Etche local government area of...
Politicsapanews.net

Chaotic Pan African Parliament suspends session to October

APA-Johannesburg (South Africa) A disagreement over voting rules in the election of a new Pan African Parliament (PAP) leadership has forced the suspension of the continental House to October after MPs fought over the electoral system, APA learnt on Wednesday. PAP, which meets in Johannesburg, suspended its meeting after disruption...
Worldla-croix.com

Haiti's bishops strongly oppose constitutional referendum

The Catholic bishops of Haiti have voiced strong opposition to holding a constitutional referendum the government of President Jovenel Moise has scheduled for June 27. — The Episcopal Conference of Haiti (CEH) denounced the president's "desire to provide the country with a new constitution by referendum at all costs". "The...
MinoritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

The U.S. Needs a New Constitution to Address the Fundamental Wrong of Slavery

Persecution based on race is one of the grounds on which people from other countries can seek asylum in the United States. To be successful under the Immigration and Nationality Act, asylum seekers must show they have been persecuted or have a well-founded fear of persecution because of grounds like their political views, religion, or nationality, and that the perpetrator is the government (which includes the police) or a group the government can’t or won’t control. Black Americans experience persecution based on race and reasonably fear such persecution by the American government, and if they lived in another country, it stands to reason America would grant them asylum. The extent of America’s oppression of Black people means that to dismantle systemic racism, America must begin by replacing the U.S. Constitution with one based on equality and human rights like South Africa did after the end of apartheid — a system of racial discrimination and segregation that has been compared to America’s Jim Crow laws.
Politicskaftanpost.com

Electoral reforms: Review partnership with Nigeria, PDP tells EU

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, urged the European Union to review its partnership with Nigeria. The opposition party leader, Uche Secondus, who made the appeal while receiving an EU team of Evaluators led by Prof Adele Juniad and Prof Victor Adetula, in his office at Wadata House, Abuja, stressed the need to strengthen democracy in Nigeria.
Congress & CourtsGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Supreme Court: Redistricting bill unconstitutional

Despite delays from the U.S. Census Bureau in disseminating the needed precinct population data for states to complete their redistricting processes, the Colorado Legislature cannot alter the process that voters approved in 2018 to get that done. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled 5-2 that a bill the Legislature is considering,...
AmericasPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

What A New Constitution Could Mean For Chile

Chile is in the process of reinventing itself. It's working on creating an entirely new constitution. The current one dates back 40 years to the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet. The new one will be drafted by an assembly of 155 people, many of them entirely new to politics who were elected this month. NPR's South America correspondent Philip Reeves has been following along and joins us now. Hey, Phil.
Militarymelodyinter.com

Fallen military officers: Reps probe unpaid entitlements

The House of Represent is looking into a petition by a Civil Society Organization, CSO, Accountable Leadership for Better Nigeria Initiative (ALBNI) that has called for the investigation in the delay in settlement of claims of soldiers who died in service during the course of fighting insecurity and security challenges in the country.