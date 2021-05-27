Shelter receives generous donations

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/27/21. Stafford Animal Shelter in Livingston, Montana, recently received 25 pallets of food and supplies from the Organization of Greater Good, a national nonprofit that provides resources to rural communities. Shortly after the donation arrived on May 21, the word got out and shelter staff got to distribute it to rural areas in central and eastern Montana. “It alleviates such pressure on us to try to help everyone in our community and around our state and we pattern with so many rescue organizations on Indian reservations and smaller organizations that can’t always afford to buy food,” Alicia Davis, Stafford Animal Shelter’s director of operations and outreach, told KBZK.