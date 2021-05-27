Open & Shut: ‘Esquire’ Best Bars in America Nods; Allora; The Crown
Baltimore Spots Top Esquire’s List of Best Bars in America: As Esquire’s lifestyle and culture director Kevin Sintumuang notes in the introduction to the magazine’s annual “Best Bars in America” list—which dropped earlier this week—bars were sorely missed during lockdown. “Bars are simultaneously a place to be by oneself and a place of community,” Sintumuang writes. “An escape and a home away from home. That vanished as many were forced to transform into takeout joints or, worse yet, to permanently close.”www.baltimoremagazine.com