Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Open & Shut: ‘Esquire’ Best Bars in America Nods; Allora; The Crown

By Lauren Cohen
Posted by 
Baltimore magazine
Baltimore magazine
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Baltimore Spots Top Esquire’s List of Best Bars in America: As Esquire’s lifestyle and culture director Kevin Sintumuang notes in the introduction to the magazine’s annual “Best Bars in America” list—which dropped earlier this week—bars were sorely missed during lockdown. “Bars are simultaneously a place to be by oneself and a place of community,” Sintumuang writes. “An escape and a home away from home. That vanished as many were forced to transform into takeout joints or, worse yet, to permanently close.”

www.baltimoremagazine.com
Baltimore magazine

Baltimore magazine

Baltimore, MD
203
Followers
167
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Baltimore magazine serves as a user’s guide to the region, both in print and online. Through world-class design, bold photography, and captivating writing, we point you to the best in food, drink, arts, culture, fashion, and more. We also introduce you to Baltimore’s most fascinating people and dig deep on the subjects that matter most to our readers. We passionately chronicle and celebrate this complicated, wonderful, vibrant city we all love. We know everything about this town. And soon you will, too.

 https://www.baltimoremagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distillery#The Crown#Food Drink#Top Chef#Signature Dishes#Whiskey#International Dishes#Breakfast Sandwiches#Open Shut#Ministry Of Brewing#St Michael#Transform Lexington#European#Roman#Italian#Waverly Brewing Company#Rye Street Tavern#American#St Michael S Church#Sagamore Spirit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore magazine

Ten Spots to Satisfy Your Doughnut Day Cravings

These days, it seems like there is a national holiday for everything—and doughnuts, of course, are no exception. If you were forced to skip National Doughnut Day last year while hunkering down at home, don’t miss your chance to to enjoy unique flavors and score some sweet doughnut deals on Friday, June 4. Read on for 10 of the hole-iest spots in the city:
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore magazine

‘Polyester’ Turns 40 This Weekend: John Waters Talks About Its Making

In Polyester, the John Waters cult hit that released May 29, 1981, housewife Francine Fishpaw’s (Divine) suburban world turns upside down when she discovers that her pornographer husband is cheating, her teenage daughter is pregnant, and her son is the foot-fetishist who has been terrorizing Baltimore. In 2019, The Criterion Collection released Polyester on Blu-ray and DVD, making the film available to a new generation of movie lovers.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore magazine

Here are the First Two Vendors Moving Into the New Lexington Market Building

Before they met, got married, and became co-owners of flower shop Fleurs d’Ave on West North Avenue, Brandon and Ashley Wylie were both regulars at Lexington Market as kids. “Both of our grandparents would always take us to the market,” Brandon says. “We used to do a lot of our shopping there.” Aside from taking in the sights, smells, and tastes of staple food vendors, Brandon also, interestingly, remembers making requisite stops to pick up arrangements from the market’s flower purveyors.
Baltimore, MDsouthbmore.com

Shareef’s Grill Coming to Light Street in Federal Hill

Shareef’s Grill is opening next month at 1538 Light St. in Federal Hill. Shareef’s Grill is taking over a retail space that was home to Pizza Palace before it closed in recent weeks. Shareef’s Grill is owned by Ronnie Faulcon, who also goes by Shareef which is the Muslim name...
Maryland Stateourcommunitynow.com

Where to Pick Strawberries in Maryland This Spring

PHONE: (301)645-4554. This family farm was founded in 1911 and prides itself on being a great place for kids. They often have rain day specials and also sell reduced-priced flats of berries for making jam. It doesn't get much better than that! They also have bedding plants and colorful hanging baskets for sale, as well as hay and straw for all of your garden needs.
Maryland StateOnlyInYourState

Take A Ride On The Some Of The Longest Ziplines In Maryland At Go Ape

Have you always wanted to try ziplining? There’s no need to travel out of state to enjoy an aerial adventure among the treetops. Check out this adventure park in Maryland that’s full of rope courses and some of the longest ziplines in the state. Read on, and consider booking an experience here in the coming weeks — looks like a blast!
Hagerstown, MDheraldmailmedia.com

$50K winning scratch-off ticket sold at Hagerstown store

A $50,000 winning scratch-off ticket was sold at Hub City Liquors in Hagerstown's South End, according to the Maryland Lottery. A Baltimore resident won the prize playing Gold Rush X100, according to information from lottery spokesman Seth Elkin. The ticket was among the winning prizes reported for the past week.
Maryland StatePost-Bulletin

‘Silver linings in this mess of a pandemic’: Telecommuting allows Black women in Maryland to build wealth

BALTIMORE — At first, Minyanna Farmer thought the LinkedIn message from a recruiter was spam. She couldn’t imagine she could work from home and increase her salary by 80%. But when it turned out to be real, the Forest Park resident didn’t think twice, accepting the offer to become senior manager of relationship marketing for BETMGM, an online gaming and sports betting website in New Jersey, and giving her a six-figure salary — a first in her career.
Baltimore, MDJohns Hopkins Newsletter

Finding a home at the Gatehouse when the world was our ashtray

Hill stands in front of the Gatehouse in 1972 and 2018. In the fall of 1969, I was in front of Shriver Hall heading for sophomore-year registration when I noticed a tall, shaggy-haired guy approaching. “You’re coming back down to The News-Letter, right?” he asked. It was Dick Cramer, the...
Baltimore, MDWbaltv.com

Backyard Basecamp provides kids, families escape from city

A nonprofit in east Baltimore provides kids and families an escape from the city. Yard work being done in Baltimore's Frankford neighborhood may appear unassuming, but in a so-called yard, the 10-acre green space is also camp. "Backyard Basecamp is an environmental organization, and what our goal is is to...
Maryland StatePosted by
Baltimore magazine

Four Local Films to Catch at This Year’s Maryland Film Festival

Sometimes film festivals can be a little daunting. So many films, often overlapping. The hottest tickets can lead to hours in line, only to be greeted at the box office with “No Soup for You!” That’s the beauty of this year’s Maryland Film Festival, which is once again (mostly) virtual, and is now extended to nine days, May 19-27. If you’re truly committed, as festival director Sandra Gibson told us, you can actually watch all the films and shorts, on your own schedule. That said, there’s lots of scheduled panels, parties, and even a drive-in screening at Druid Hill Park, hosted by John Waters. Be sure to check out their website for the complete schedule and how best to fest.