At last, Ebonyi Govt. signs $150m contract for ring road project

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, has told Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election as it has nothing other than killings and kidnappings to offer. Wike expressed the worry that insecurity is spiralling out of control in the country and it was obvious that the APC-led Federal Government could not be trusted with the future of the country.“Don’t listen to those people, who lie to you. Those who cannot provide security for Nigeria.” Wike said this during the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Etche Campus of Rivers State University in Abara Town of Etche Local Government Area.”Are you seeing the killings everyday now? Are you not worried about this country? Is there any hope that they can offer to this country again?”Wike boasted that unlike APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) makes promises and commits to fulfilling them without giving excuses. According to him, his administration was on the first phase of a 45 days project flag-off and commissioning, which he described as unprecedented in the history of the country.“You know the difference between us and them is that you can see us everyday, moving from one local government to another. It is either we are flagging-off or commissioning projects. They are not doing so because there’s nothing for them to do. They don’t have anything to show. We started on the 27 of May, 2021, and we will end the first phase on 10 of July, 2021. That’s more than a month of flagging- off or commissioning projects. Who has ever done so in this country? Have we not secured a place already in Guinness Book of records?” The post 2023 Election: ‘Is there any hope that they can offer to this country again? Nyesom Wike tackles APC appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.