Children’s Day: NUJ Delta felicitates with children

Reading the graduation speeches of WHS students, especially Mariel Camargo, I was reminded of just how wonderful it is to get an education. (‘Waxahachie High School class of 2021 graduation speeches’ in The Waxahachie Sun, May 31, 2021) America’s educational opportunities are far from the norm in our world, even before COVID’s caused over 1.6 billion students to be out of school. Thankfully, the Global Partnership for Education is working with countries to put millions of students back in school. With America’s inspirational leadership, this effort by the GPE will empower countries to plan quality education systems, investing in their children and eventually take over all the costs. The only international fund of its kind, the GPE has a five-year program to support learning of 175 million more children lower income countries. We can help by asking our representatives and senators to support a pledge of $1 billion over the next five years. Our calls (202-224-3121) and letters to those who represent us can help put millions of kids in school around the world, bringing them and their families’ new hope.