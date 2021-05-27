Cancel
Society

Children’s Day: NUJ Delta felicitates with children

By Orientdaily
 7 days ago

THE Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council has congratulated children as they celebrate the 2021 Children’s Day. A statement signed by the NUJ Chairman, Delta State Council. Comrade Michael Ikeogwu and his Secretary, Comrade Patrick Ochei reads:. “We are indeed happy with our children knowing that every May...

Sentinel & Enterprise

Teach children the meaning of Memorial Day

It might be a good litmus test to see if they’re learning about it in school. And they should be. Yet with schools focusing heavily on social issues, the history lessons seem to be left out. And that is not only sad, but even an issue of national security. A nation of children who don’t believe in it is not a good thing.
Societysoprissun.com

My gift to your children’s children’s children

Friday, while cheering on Roaring Fork High School’s graduation parade, I was surprised to find a lump in my throat and a tear in my eye. My emotional state was prompted in equal parts by civic pride, respect and terror. Let me explain those, one-by-one. First, I’m proud of our...
Healthmelodyinter.com

Children’s Day: UNICEF calls for protection of child rights -NigPilot

Commemorating the event of the Children’s Day, the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has advocated the need to reinforce protection mechanisms for children especially at a challenging moment for child rights in the country and the world, with the COVID-19 pandemic threatening gains made for children’s development. UNICEF’s Country Director,...
Educationnewspotng.com

Children’s Day: Teach Children Good Behaviour – Atiku Urges Parents

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has charged parents to teach their children good behaviour. The former vice president stated this in a statement released to congratulate children on this year’s Children’s Day celebration. Atiku in a post on Twitter urged...
Festivalerwinrecord.net

Today set aside as National Missing Children’s Day

On May 25, 1979, 6-year-old Etan Patz vanished from a New York street on his way to his school bus. Every year, on the anniversary of Etan’s disappearance, the nation observes National Missing Children’s Day. This is an important day for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The Center is inviting the public in joining the celebration for the children who have come home and seeks help in continuing the search for those who are still missing.
Parkersburg, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

MOV Parent: Our children’s safety is important

Raising children nowadays is a major concern and a challenge to protect them from dangerous situations in life. This, however, is when parent guidance and planning starts and needs to be kicked in. Every couple that starts a family must face many decisions on many various items such as where...
Worldmelodyinter.com

Children’s Day: Olori Janet Afolabi hosts 400 Apomu children [PHOTOS]

Olori Janet Afolabi, Oueen of Apomu Kingdom, headquarters of Isokan local area, hosted 400 children of Apomu to mark this year’s Children’s Day. Speaking at the event Oba Kayode Afolabi, Alapomu of Apomu told the children to be of good behaviour because they are the future of the community. The...
ReligionAxios

Director of Children’s Ministry

Covenant Presbyterian is a dynamic Christian community that gladly invites all people into a transformational experience of faith; boldly proclaims the gospel, bravely works toward a whole and just world and passionately nurtures discipleship. Our location, on the edge of downtown and embedded in a historic neighborhood, provides ample opportunity...
Kidsmainstreet-nashville.com

TBI launches kit for parents on Missing Children's Day

To coincide with National Missing Children’s Day, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched TN KidKit on May 25, a resource to help parents and guardians document key details about the children in their care, just in case an emergency should arise. “When a child goes missing, every second matters,” said...
Books & Literaturesdjewishworld.com

Children’s Literature: The Candy Man Mystery

The Candy Man Mystery written by Rabbi Kerry Olitzky, illustrated by Christina Mattison Ebert; Kalaniot Books, 2021; ISBN 9781735-087528; 24 pages including appendices; $19.99. In this story, enhanced by Ebert’s vivid illustrations, young Josh Stein bolts into the sanctuary of his synagogue, before Shabbat services even start, because he is...
Kidspsychologytoday.com

The Natural Wisdom of Children's Dreams

Frequent dream recall is a normal part of life for many children and adolescents. Dreams enable children to express feelings and ideas they cannot put into spoken language. Dreaming gives children a free space in which their growing minds can play and exercise their creative imaginations. Dreaming is a natural...
KidsItem

Opinion: Let's protect our children and others

As the elected officers of the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, we are writing to express our concerns for children as the pandemic continues. Representing more than 750 pediatricians statewide, we stand united with our AAP colleagues (more than 67,000) nationally to speak out on behalf of the health, safety and well-being of the children and families under our care and advocacy umbrella. We take our oath of service seriously and will always "educate, advocate and agitate" for children.
Africanewspotng.com

President Buhari celebrates Children’s day in the Statehouse (photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari celebrated Children’s Day with children in the State House today, May 27th. See more photos below…. The post President Buhari celebrates Children’s day in the Statehouse (photos) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog. Share your story or advertise with us: Whatsapp: +2347068686071, +2348053062268, Email: [email protected]
San Diego, CAsdjewishworld.com

Children’s Literature: Bible Stories Retold

SAN DIEGO — The stories from Genesis and Exodus are familiar to anyone who has read the Bible or attended Sunday school, but in making the stories more interesting for children, author Shalev, not unlike the midrash writers of old, has invented some very plausible dialogue. Retold are the stories...
Kidsbitchute.com

It's All About the Children

Seeking truth and information with sources and headlines from telegram app and other online sources. Do your own research. Everything is a lie. Save the children of the world. Research the 100+ images and information for your discernment. Your conclusions are your own. Headlines, Sources, Lots of information from this...
Books & LiteratureWiscnews.com

Free children’s books giveaway

United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties will host the Great Book Giveaway, at 10:30 a.m. June 11 at the Adams County Library, 569 N. Cedar St., Adams. Physical distancing and masking are encouraged. Volunteers will read to kids, ages birth to 12 years, from 10:30-11 a.m. then each...
Kidswnky.com

Sunrise Spotlight – Stand for Children Day

For today’s Sunrise Spotlight brought to you by German American Bank, Joshua Smith from Community Education spoke with Lexi Schweinert about the upcoming Stand for Children Day. For more info, click here.
Educationwaxahachiesun.com

Letter: ‘On supporting education’

Reading the graduation speeches of WHS students, especially Mariel Camargo, I was reminded of just how wonderful it is to get an education. (‘Waxahachie High School class of 2021 graduation speeches’ in The Waxahachie Sun, May 31, 2021) America’s educational opportunities are far from the norm in our world, even before COVID’s caused over 1.6 billion students to be out of school. Thankfully, the Global Partnership for Education is working with countries to put millions of students back in school. With America’s inspirational leadership, this effort by the GPE will empower countries to plan quality education systems, investing in their children and eventually take over all the costs. The only international fund of its kind, the GPE has a five-year program to support learning of 175 million more children lower income countries. We can help by asking our representatives and senators to support a pledge of $1 billion over the next five years. Our calls (202-224-3121) and letters to those who represent us can help put millions of kids in school around the world, bringing them and their families’ new hope.