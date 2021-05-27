Cancel
Montana State

Montana Universities to incentives vaccines

Cover picture for the articleTown Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 5/27/21. The Montana University System will not require COVID-19 vaccines for students and faculty, the Montana Board of Regents announced at their May 26 meeting, but will continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and offer incentives for those who do. Through a partnership with the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, vaccines will be readily accessible on campuses and those who get them can get a $10 Town Pump gift card. They will be encouraging students throughout the summer to get vaccinated before returning to school this coming fall and will possibly use orientation as a vaccination site. Although the campus mask mandate has been rescinded for University of Montana and Montana State University, both campuses will recommend that unvaccinated people continue wearing them.

