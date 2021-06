ASHLEY, Pa. — For the 137th time, Ashley Borough played host to its Memorial Day Parade. One woman tells Newswatch 16 she's been to more than 50 of them. "Oh, the parade is a wonderful, and the actions, the whole thing," said Ann Wegrzynowicz of Ashley. "And then the Firemen's parade. My son is in a parade. He's a fireman. And I come to support him and everybody else."