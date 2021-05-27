Embrace hard work culture – Ezeemo advises children

I have travelled more than 31,000 miles from where I came from to where I am now. My life from Lagos to London has been nothing short of a rollercoaster and I’m still on the ride. As an international DJ, artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, my career makes it almost impossible for me to stay in a place for an extended period. I’m very grateful to have experienced first-hand different cultures and met some of the most amazing people over the course of my travels, but the real question is, where do I call home? I was born in Lagos, Nigeria at 4pm on a dusty Thursday afternoon. My mother said her hospital room was filled with flowers; I was truly an African princess. Fast forward to now and I consider myself a Londoner at heart. The push and pull of assimilating into two different cultures hasn’t always been without difficulties. It's a process that has been years in the making.