Embrace hard work culture – Ezeemo advises children

By Orientdaily
orientdailynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrontline governorship aspirant in the 2021 governorship election in Anambra state, Mr Godwin Ezeemo, has advised children to always embrace the culture of hard work which indigenes of the state were known for. He urged them not to succumb to pressure from hard times and yield to evil machinations. In...

orientdailynews.com
Peter Obi
Sex Crimesnewspotng.com

Insecurity: Nigeria Leaders Have No Blood In Their Hearts – Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, on Wednesday said the leaders of Nigeria have no blood in their hearts. The cleric stated this in his homily at the burial of late Rev Fr. Alphonsus Yasshim Bello at Our Lady of Apostles Catholic Church, Independence Way, Kaduna. Bandits had...
WorldHarper's Bazaar

Cuppy: Growing up between cultures is hard, but it's become my superpower

I have travelled more than 31,000 miles from where I came from to where I am now. My life from Lagos to London has been nothing short of a rollercoaster and I’m still on the ride. As an international DJ, artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, my career makes it almost impossible for me to stay in a place for an extended period. I’m very grateful to have experienced first-hand different cultures and met some of the most amazing people over the course of my travels, but the real question is, where do I call home? I was born in Lagos, Nigeria at 4pm on a dusty Thursday afternoon. My mother said her hospital room was filled with flowers; I was truly an African princess. Fast forward to now and I consider myself a Londoner at heart. The push and pull of assimilating into two different cultures hasn’t always been without difficulties. It's a process that has been years in the making.
rmotoday.com

EDITORIAL: Culture change is necessary, messy and hard work

The Association of Canadian Mountain Guides is in the midst of a sea-change moment. Under the leadership of its executive and board of directors, it has undertaken the Herculean task of tackling some serious cultural change. Over the past four weeks, the Rocky Mountain Outlook has undertaken a feature series...
EconomyThrive Global

Davide Uccello of Exclusive Brands: “Hard work and dedication”

Hard work and dedication, throughout my life I have had to dedicate myself and work harder than everyone around me, this mentality has helped me achieve things that US-born individuals have not been able to achieve. Is the American Dream still alive? If you speak to many of the immigrants...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Nigerian govt accuses Twitter of double standards

Abuja [Nigeria], June 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The Nigerian government on Wednesday expressed doubts about Twitter's mission in the country, accusing the U.S. technology company of double standards and supporting the secessionists in the west African country. Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed took a swipe at Twitter after it deleted a...
Politicsnewspotng.com

Insecurity: FG Sets Up Committee, Moves To Reduce Youths Leaving Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has commenced the process to fast track the operationalisation of the presidential deliverables to strengthen internal security. Among the presidential deliverables (2019 – 2023) is the ease of tourist visa requirements. The recruitment, deployment and training of personnel in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps...
AdvocacyPosted by
WGAU

UPS driver shares message of hard work, inspires scholarship fund

NEW YORK — Jake Pratt is no stranger to hard work. The 22-year-old from Vestavia Hills, Alabama, who has Down syndrome, worked hard in school, played football, graduated college and applied to work at a temporary job at the Birmingham UPS facility. His partner, UPS driver Richard Wilson, said Pratt's...
Minoritiesarcamax.com

Asian Americans Embracing Marijuana Legalization Despite Cultural Hurdles

Cannabis started to gain a positive rep after the medical community began to pay close attention to its effective compounds, and now the Asian community has joined the weed “revolution.”. Certain things have taken the world by storm and still haven’t been embraced by the Asian community — not because...
Agriculturenewbusinessethiopia.com

Africa gets sanitation, hygiene champion

The African Ministers Council on Water (AMCOW) has appointed Mrs Fatima Maada Bio, the First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone as the Africa Champion for Sanitation and Hygiene. She was unveiled on 26th May 2021 at the State House, Sierra Leone, in presence of the President of Sierra...
ImmigrationThe Independent

For Priti Patel, the hard work is only just beginning

P — riti Patel is the sort of determined no-nonsense figure who tends to ruffle feathers, to say the least. As with recent accusations of bullying and perceptions of her behaviour, for which she apologised (sort of), her statements on immigration are usually controversial if not divisive, and if not deliberately provocative. Sometimes, she says, her own outlook and the attacks she attracts are influenced by her own background as the daughter of an Asian family expelled like so many by President Amin of Uganda in 1972. She gives no quarter. She takes great comfort from the 2016 Brexit referendum and the 2019 general election as her mandate to implement what she takes to be the people’s attitude towards migration.
Politicsdailymagazine.news

The United African Republic - Nigeria's proposed new name

What is someone from the United African Republic called? Uranium or Urea?. The answer is keeping many Nigerians awake as they chew over a proposal to change the name of the country. For two weeks, federal lawmakers have been traversing the country collating citizens' views to amend the constitution. The...
Politicsnewspotng.com

”This reasoning is so absurd”- Festus Keyamo replies those accusing President Buhari of ‘threatening’ Nigerians in his recent tweet

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has described as ”absurd” the reasoning of some Nigerians who believe that President Buhari was threatening citizens through a message posted on his official Twitter handle this evening. The President while reacting to the worsening state of insecurity in the country...
Politicsnewspotng.com

Reject APC In 2023, Only PDP Keeps Promises

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the only party that makes promises and commits to fulfilling them without giving excuses. Newspot reports that the governor stated this during the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Etche Campus of Rivers State University in Abara Town of Etche Local Government Area on Tuesday.
Politicsnewspotng.com

PDP, APC Trade Words Over Insecurity In Imo – Newspot

A war-of-words has ensued in Imo State regarding the security situation which has continued to be a thing of great concern for the Imo people and Nigeria as a whole. Reacting to what it termed a continually degenerating situation, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday asked Governor Hope Uzodinma to resign.
Educationkaftanpost.com

Reject APC in 2023, Wike tells Nigerians

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has told Nigerians not to vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming general election. According to him, the APC-led federal government has led Nigeria to a state of hopelessness. Wike said this on Tuesday at Abara community in Etche local government area of...
Politicsnewspotng.com

We Inherited Insurgency From PDP – APC

The All Progressives Congress on Tuesday claimed that it inherited insecurity from the administration led by the Peoples Democratic Party. The ruling party said the seed of insurgency was sown by the opposition party “when it handled the Boko Haram insurgency in an inept and incompetent manner.”. This was in...
Congress & Courtsmelodyinter.com

Lawan, Akume urge communities to monitor constituency projects

Senate President Ahmed Lawan and the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume, have urged communities to monitor constituency projects. Lawan and Akume made the call when they joined other stakeholders on Tuesday in Abuja, to brainstorm on ways to ensure adequate monitoring, verification, and evaluation of constituency projects nationwide.
Politicskaftanpost.com

Electoral reforms: Review partnership with Nigeria, PDP tells EU

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, urged the European Union to review its partnership with Nigeria. The opposition party leader, Uche Secondus, who made the appeal while receiving an EU team of Evaluators led by Prof Adele Juniad and Prof Victor Adetula, in his office at Wadata House, Abuja, stressed the need to strengthen democracy in Nigeria.