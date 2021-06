According to a news release most campgrounds within the Cameron Peak Fire impacted area are now exempt from the fire area closure order, offering developed camping opportunities once they open for the summer season. Remember that the areas around these campgrounds remain closed. Also opening up under this new order are the West Branch and Rawah trailheads. Day-use and picnic areas that were previously closed are now exempt and open as well.Park officials also strongly recommend checking out the Know Before You Go Webpage for the latest information.