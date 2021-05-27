Cancel
Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates to Alzheimer's Association

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Saint Louis Closet Co. is donating $3,289.47 to Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause . Their donation will help to fund the nonprofit’s advocacy efforts, nationally and locally, and raise awareness surrounding Alzheimer's disease and the association. This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout April 2021. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $46,031.89 Continue Reading

