Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

U.S. stocks rise as economy shows signs of improvement

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3Xix_0aDt7zOW00

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors received more signals that the economy is continuing to heal from the pandemic.

Economic reports showed that unemployment is falling and the U.S. economy grew at a solid rate during the first quarter.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 2:39 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index had been up 0.4% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91 points, or 0.3% to 34,413, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq was up less than 0.1%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks rose 1.1% in yet another signal that investors were confident about the economy going forward.

Industrial and financial stocks were among the biggest gainers. General Electric rose 6.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500, while Boeing was up 3.6%. Citigroup added 1%. Those gains were tempered largely by slide in technology companies. Health care and household goods makers also lagged the broader market.

Investors were given a mostly positive set of economic reports on Thursday. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits fell yet again to a pandemic low of 406,000. A growing number of states, all of them controlled by Republicans, have started cutting off unemployed workers from the $300-a-week jobless benefit that was part of the latest economic recovery package. That's likely pushing additional Americans into the active labor force.

Meanwhile, there was disappointing data on sales of durable goods, that is expensive items that are expected to last three years or more, fell 1.3% according to the Commerce Department. That figure was expected to rise, according to economists.

Lastly the Commerce Department reported that the U.S. economy grew at a 6.4% annual rate in the first quarter as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

“We're advising investors that if we're going to get outsized positive economic news, it really supports the extent to which and the speed with which we're going to see a reopening in the economy,” said Greg Bassuk, founder and CEO of AXS Investments. “And we think stocks are reacting positively to that today."

Investors are looking ahead to Friday's inflation data. The growing economy has raised inflation concerns, though analysts expect that much of the increase will be tied to economic growth and will be digestible.

The data out Friday is the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures index, more commonly referred to as PCE. The Federal Reserve, whose job is to monitor and control inflation as best as they can, tends to rely on PCE data more than the more widely known consumer price index, or CPI, when making policy decisions.

Bond yields have been relatively stable this week, and remained so on Thursday. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note traded at a yield of 1.61%, up from 1.57% the day before. It has remained in this range for the last two weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#General Electric#Boeing#Citigroup#Americans#Republicans#Axs Investments#The Commerce Department#Pce#The Federal Reserve#U S Treasury#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
Steven Bonifazi

Colorado economy showing signs of bouncing back as June economic forecast released

(DENVER, Colo.) The Office of State Planning and Budgeting released the June economic forecast Friday to highlight that the state's economy is returning to a normal condition. “The actual economic results so far this year are well above expectations," said Governor Jared Polis. "As long as this year finishes out strong, there is some terrific news on the horizon: Not only will Coloradans get another income tax cut next year, but every Colorado taxpayer will also get a tax refund."
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: A hawkish Fed Pivot – Is the USD Rally Transitory?

A hawkish Fed Pivot – Is the USD Rally Transitory?. Was it the Fed or the FT that Marked the USD Bottom. A hawkish Fed Pivot – Is the USD Rally Transitory?. A hawkish surprise from the Federal Reserve, with the main takeaway being that the dot plot has shifted towards two rate hikes in 2023 from a previous of zero. Expectations heading into the release had been a 50/50 call that the Fed would shift to only one rate hike in 2023. Therefore, with the dot plots much more hawkish relative to expectations, USD bears have been squeezed as dollar funded carry trades unwind. That said, given the size of the move in short order, the greenback is starting to look overextended.
StocksABQJournal

US stocks lower after Fed official sees rate hikes in 2022

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times AlertMe. Stocks were broadly lower Friday after a Federal Reserve official said that the nation’s central bank might need to raise interest rates as early as next year, sooner than the Fed’s latest estimate of possible rate increases in 2023.
StocksToledo Blade

Most stocks fall, tech holds up as markets digest Fed moves

NEW YORK — The S&P 500 ended Thursday barely changed after stocks sloshed around in mixed trading, as investors make preparations for a future where the Federal Reserve is no longer doing everything it can to keep interest rates super low. Markets around the world were mixed but mostly calm...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Upgrades: Rapt Therapeutics Shows Rising Relative Strength

The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) moved up into a higher percentile Friday, as it got a lift from 63 to 76. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. This unique rating tracks technical performance...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks Showing Improving Market Leadership: Jinko Solar Earns 81 RS Rating

On Friday, Jinko Solar (JKS) reached an important technical milestone, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 80-plus percentile with an improvement to 81, up from 78 the day before. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Day after Fed, FANGs frolic, banks battered

* S&P 500 ends just below flat line, Dow down, Nasdaq gains. * Energy worst performing major S&P sector; tech leads. June 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. DAY AFTER...
Stocksnbnews24.com

U.S. stock futures rise slightly as the Dow heads for a losing week

Merchants working on the New York Inventory Trade (NYSE), on Might 19, 2021.NYSEU.S. inventory futures inched up barely on Thursday evening, following a two-day sell-off for the Dow within the wake of the Federal Reserve’s coverage replace.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Common have been up zero.01%. Futures for the S&P 500 ticked up zero.06%, whereas futures for the Nasdaq-100 climbed zero.14%.In the course of the common session, the Dow Jones Industrial Common fell 210 factors, or zero.62%, to 33,823.45. The S&P 500 fell zero.04% to four,221.86. The Nasdaq Composite rose zero.87% to 14,161.35.The blue-chip Dow has misplaced 1.9% week thus far and the S&P 500 has fallen zero.6%. The Nasdaq has gained zero.65% on the week.Commodities costs declined sharply as China makes an attempt to chill rising costs and the U.S. greenback strengthens. Futures costs for copper, palladium and platinum fell, whereas U.S. oil costs tumbled greater than 1%.The extremely anticipated resolution from the Federal Reserve Wednesday brought about a sell-off in equities. The central financial institution introduced it is holding rates of interest unchanged, raised its 2021 inflation expectation to three.four% and moved deliberate rate of interest hikes ahead.”Buyers could also be decoding the Fed’s hawkish tilt Wednesday as an indication that an prolonged US post-pandemic financial growth could also be a bit tougher to realize in a doubtlessly rising setting of much less accommodative financial coverage,” mentioned Goldman Sachs’ Chris Hussey.On Thursday, the Labor Division reported preliminary jobless claims rose unexpectedly final week, totaling 412,000, a rise of 37,000 from the earlier week and better than the 360,000 estimate.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Federated Hermes Stock Shows Improved Relative Strength After 4 Quarters Double-Digit Profit Growth

The old saying that small is beautiful fits some small-cap financial stocks poised for growth. Among them is Federated Hermes stock. The broad-portfolio company provides investment products and advisory services to institutional investors and individuals, and to financial advisors. Formerly known as Federated Investors, the company has $625 billion under active management and provides stewardship advice for $1.5 trillion in assets. On Thursday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Federated Investors (FHI) climbed to a new percentile, rising to 74 from 65.
Stockswarriortradingnews.com

U.S. stock markets likely to have a muted opening Friday

U.S. stock futures are pointing to a quiet start on the last day of the week, as market participants continue to focus on the bombshell announcement that the Federal Reserve made on Wednesday, indicating it could begin tapering its stimulus earlier than previously assumed. By 5:35 a.m. ET, Nasdaq 100...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow falls 400 points as stocks open lower

U.S. stocks opened lower Friday, set to end the week on a negative note as investors continue to digest a change in tone by the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 402 points, or 1.2%, at 33,420. The S&P 500 shed around 39 points, or 0.9%, to trade at 4,183. The Nasdaq Composite dropped around 78 points, or 0.6%, to trade at 14,083. A Fed meeting saw policy makers on Wednesday pencil in two rate hikes by the end of 2023, while raising their inflation forecast and discussing the eventual tapering of monthly asset purchases. Losses for stock-index futures deepened ahead of the opening bell Friday after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who isn't a voting member this year of the Fed's policy making Federal Open Market Committee, said it was “natural” for the Fed to tilt hawkish at the meeting given recent strong inflation readings.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Shopify Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength; Nears Buy Zone

One important metric to look for in a stock is an 80 or higher Relative Strength Rating. Shopify (SHOP) now clears that threshold, with a jump from 79 to 84 Friday. The e-commerce platform provider is trading near a potential buy zone with a 1499.85 entry point. When looking for...
Stocksoverpassesforamerica.com

Stocks Drop as Reflation Trade Unwind Accelerates: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell for a fourth day, extending a bout of volatility ignited abruptly hawkishness on the Federal Reserve that could be exacerbated Friday by the mass expiration of inventory choices. Commodities such as copper slumped whereas the greenback touched a two-month excessive. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Varonis Systems Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength As Software Sector Rebounds; Prepping For New Run?

Software was a leading sector last year, including Varonis Systems stock. The New York-based firm makes software to analyze, manage and map unstructured data. The software sector consolidated early this year, including Varonis, but it may be poised for another run. On Thursday, the Relative Strength Rating for Varonis Systems (VRNS), whose stock is up 256% since the Covid market collapse in March 2020, climbed to a new percentile, rising to 82, up from 70.
StocksPosted by
WGAU

Stocks slump again, S&P 500 heading for worst loss in month

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are slumping on Wall Street Friday, and the S&P 500 is on track for its first losing week in four, as more steam comes out of banks and other stocks that soared earlier this year with expectations for the economy and inflation. The S&P...
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dow falls 1% after Fed’s Bullard statements

Jun 18 (Reuters) – The Dow Jones fell 1% on Friday after a senior Federal Reserve official said inflation was stronger than they had anticipated and that the central bank would take several meetings to decipher. how to reduce your massive bond purchases. * The Dow and the benchmark S&P...
MarketsStreet.Com

Industrials and Infrastructure Stocks to Watch for a Reopening Economy

Real Money's Real Talk: Investing in a Reopening Economy webinar assembled some of Real Money's most experienced columnists to discuss their favorite stocks for a post-pandemic, rebounding economy. With a reopening economy ramping up, sectors from retail to industrials are poised for bull markets. Ed Ponsi, managing director of Barchetta...