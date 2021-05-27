Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Chantelle Cameron calls challenger Melissa Hernandez a hype job

boxingtalk.com
 24 days ago

Chantelle Cameron plans to shine in Las Vegas and punish trash-talking challenger Melissa Hernandez when she defends her WBC 140-pound title on Saturday May 29th at Mandalay Bay, live worldwide on DAZN. Cameron (13-0 7 KOs) makes the first defense of the title that she won in October. She was supposed to defend against Hernandez in March, but the Briton suffered whiplash from a car accident during training camp and the fight had to be pushed back. Cameron says Hernandez (23-7-2 7 KOs) doubted that the injury was legitimate, which has lit a fire inside the champion, who wants to put the Puerto Rican away in style – but she won’t get reckless as the Northampton, England ace wants to cement her place at the top table before targeting her domestic rivals in huge dust-ups back home.

boxingtalk.com
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
