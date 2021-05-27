Cancel
Morganton, NC

Lock malfunction keeps deputies out of North Carolina jail

WRAL News
WRAL News
 7 days ago

MORGANTON, N.C. — Instead of worrying about inmates getting out, it was officers trying to get into a North Carolina jail that was a problem when the locks malfunctioned, according to the sheriff. Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said jail staff noticed a smell of smoke inside the building late...

www.wral.com
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
26K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
