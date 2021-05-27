Cancel
Door County, WI

Flags placed at veterans' graves in Door County ahead of Memorial Day

By Eric Peterson, FOX 11 News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF SEVASTOPOL (WLUK) -- It is often called America's most solemn holiday. Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the United States military. One of the traditions is to place American flags on grave stones to honor that sacrifice. On a brisk Thursday morning...

Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay Schools plan groundbreaking event

The work has been going on for months, but Sturgeon Bay School District is still highlighting the projects drastically improving their facilities. The projects were born out of the multi-million referendum passed by Sturgeon Bay voters in April 2020. A formal celebration of the improvements at Sawyer Elementary School, T.J. Walker Middle School, Sturgeon Bay High School, and Sunrise Elementary was held off until now due to the pandemic. Construction crews have been at Sawyer Elementary School since December as they build an addition that will house many of the students from the soon-to-be-closed Sunset Elementary School. The other three buildings will see a number of improvements that will be completed over the next two summers. Sturgeon Bay School District Superintendent Dan Tjernagel is excited about the progress that has already been made.
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Door County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

$20,000 donated to non-profits

Area non-profits received just under a combined $20,000 from 100+ Women Who Care of Door County as a thanks for their contributions to the community. At their April meeting, the organization awarded $10,000 to the Women's Fund of Door County and $4900 to both Big Brothers Big Sisters of Door County and Good Samaritan Society - Scandia Village.
Wisconsin Statecapecodtimes.com

A Cape Cod in Wisconsin? Meet Door County

Does Cape Cod have a twin in Wisconsin? "You betcha" seems to be the answer, and the place is known as Door County. Here's how a 2017 USA Today story described the locale:. "With an expansive shoreline dotted with boats and lighthouses, Door County has been called the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The 70-mile-long peninsula between Green Bay and Lake Michigan incorporates dozens of islands, the largest of which is Washington Island. From Memorial Day to the end of October, Door County draws a big crowd."
Door County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Adopt a Soldier beginning Summer projects

Adopt A Soldier Door County is back out in the community and has started operations on a pair of Summer home projects. On Wednesday, the organization teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to get the ball rolling on replacing David Gessert’s sewer drain pipe, main water line, and doing sidewalk repairs. Gessert is an Army veteran who served in the 1950’s. Adopt a Soldier will be covering funds for the project up to $6,000. The Veterans’ Service office will take care of the remaining balance.
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Rotary plants lasting tribute

The life’s work of Roger Anderson was celebrated Thursday afternoon with a tree planted at the site of one of his final projects as a Rotary member. The Sturgeon Bay Noon Rotary Club paid tribute to the late member at Little Lake, where for the last several years he helped spearhead its restoration at Sturgeon Bay’s Sunset Park. Anderson and the Rotary Club’s involvement started in the late 2000’s when the city had to decide whether they should fill in the lake or make the necessary improvements so it could thrive again. When Anderson died in December, he was remembered for his philanthropy in the community. On Thursday, Rotarian John Herlache told the crowd that Anderson’s legacy will be located at Little Lake.
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay tweaks service

Friday marks the second month that Sturgeon Bay residents are able to get rid of their brush this year with the April through October service. This year the city moved away from a one time brush collection which was previously held during Spring. The brush collection will be continuing to run, along with the city’s large item collection, on the second Friday of each month. The other change that Sturgeon Bay Municipal Services Director Mike Barker notes is that people will have to pay a bit more for getting rid of brush and large items this year. Barker says the city isn’t increasing these prices to make a profit.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Reynolds House Reopens as the Door County Dragonfly Bed-and-Breakfast

Lauren and Matt Huston have revamped and reopened the former Reynolds House in Sturgeon Bay as the Door County Dragonfly bed-and-breakfast. They retained the historical charm of the 3,800-square-foot house, built in 1900, but have added fresh elements. The new owners had not planned to open a bed-and-breakfast, but when...
Door County, WIFox11online.com

Sturgeon Bay Open Bass Tournament returns in Door County

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Dozens of anglers in Door County are back on the water Friday and Saturday in search of trophy fish. COVID-19 concerns canceled the competition last year, but the 31st Sturgeon Bay Open Bass Tournament is on, but there are some changes to this year's event. On...
Sturgeon Bay, WIDoor County Pulse

This Old Store: Frank’s Superette Lives On through Annual Sausage Daze

Frank and Sarah Hobart bought Sig Anderson’s grocery store on Maple Street near Corpus Christi School (now St. John Bosco) in Sturgeon Bay in 1961, when Barb and Jim, their two older children, were in high school. Frank had previously worked as the head butcher at Trodahl’s Grocery Store at Madison and Maple. Treiva Wiltering recalled visiting Sig, her father’s cousin, in his family’s apartment above the store.
Sturgeon Bay, WIDoor County Pulse

Hiking Event Celebrates Ice Age Trail Designation

The Lakeshore Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance and Destination Sturgeon Bay have teamed up to throw a designation celebration hike May 29, 9 am, at the starting point of the Ice Age Trail in Potawatomi State Park. The event toasts the City of Sturgeon Bay’s new status as an Ice Age Trail community.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

SailTime Door County to Host Open House Aboard New Yacht

SailTime Door County owner and captain Bill Wons will welcome guests aboard the new yacht Leah Helen, a 39-foot Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 389, during an open house May 22, 11 am – 4 pm, at Wave Pointe Marina and Resort, in Sturgeon Bay. It will mark the Leah Helen’s inaugural season on the water. SailTime’s 35-foot Beneteau Oceanis sailboat, the Alissa Joy, will also be on display.
Door County, WIFox11online.com

Sweet cherry trees in bloom in Door County

TOWN OF STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Bright, white petals are coating the branches. Sweet cherries in parts of Door County are in bloom, and despite a chilly April, producers say the season is right on time. At Robertson Orchards of Door County, signs of the season are all around. "The...
Door County, WIshepherdexpress.com

Curtains Rise Cautiously on Door County Theaters

World premieres, old favorites and even a one-man production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet will help Door County theatrical troupes return to the stage this summer. After a 2020 season of dark houses, ghost lights and online productions, performers sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic will once again trod the boards live and in person for locals and vacationers alike.
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcounty.net

Christening of the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower & National Maritime Day Salute

– The public is invited to join the Board of Directors of the Door County Maritime Museum on Saturday, May 22 at 11am to celebrate the opening of Sturgeon Bay’s newest landmark! The Christening ceremony for the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower will take place in the DCMM parking lot and is open to the public. We ask all guests to keep a respectful distance from folks not in their group, and wear a face mask when inside the Museum.
Door County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Ridges restructures, names new leaders

The departure of Executive Director Mike Reed is allowing The Ridges Sanctuary to take a different look at its leadership roles. The Ridges Sanctuary announced on Thursday it has appointed Andrew Gill as its Executive Director and Katie Krouse as its Director of Operations. Gill was the Executive Director of the Pease Park Conservancy in Austin, Texas before coming to Door County. He has since opened a business in Baileys Harbor, became a founding member of the non-profit Horseshoe Bay Farms, Inc. and the Baileys Harbor Community Association.
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Maritime tower filling up

Monday was move-in day for new exhibits at the soon-to-be-christened Jim Kress Maritime Tower in Sturgeon Bay. Alabama-based Southern Custom Exhibits used one large semi-truck to deliver the materials for three of the tower’s 10 floors. The company will install the exhibits over the next two weeks and will outfit the first-floor maritime theater and gift shop, the stewardship area, the 10th-floor working waterfront exhibit, and the Baumgartner observation deck.
Stevens Point, WImadison

Bill Berry: Lessons from plagues of the past

STEVENS POINT – The past year of pandemic wasn’t forgotten, but it was set aside a bit as a group of longtime friends gathered recently on the shores of Sturgeon Bay and tiptoed into the waters of social contact. Wandering back from the outing, my car steered off the main...