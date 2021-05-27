Ultraman Miniseries "Sevenger Fight" Set To Stream Exclusively As A Global Event From New Transmedia Marketing Agency Iceberg Theory
Starlight Runner & Elevate Pictures Launch Transmedia Marketing strategy and Creative Agency. Starlight Runner Entertainment, the company known for producing groundbreaking transmedia campaigns and story world development for Spider-Man, Men in Black, Avatar, Halo, Pirates of the Caribbean, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Ultraman is teaming up with leading IP-focused and multiplatform entertainment company Elevate Pictures to form a new Transmedia marketing strategy and creative agency called ICEBERG THEORY. ICEBERG THEORY’s first campaign will be the June 3, 2021 global event ULTRAMAN CONNECTION LIVE, which will be highlighted by the exclusive international premiere of the action-packed miniseries, SEVENGER FIGHT.www.shootonline.com