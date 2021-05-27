Cancel
MLB

Bradley’s hit in 10th gives Brewers 6-5 victory over Padres

By STEVE MEGARGEE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. delivered the type of clutch hit that could help him pull out of his season-long slump.

Bradley’s two-out shot off the right-field wall brought home Omar Narváez in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

“I feel like that was special for him,” said Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, who had four hits, a three-run homer and four RBIs. “We all need an at-bat like that, but I feel like for him it’s really special.”

Bradley signed a $24 million, two-year deal with the Brewers in March after eight seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He is hitting .157 with his new team.

“My performance has been abysmal, and there’s no excuse for it,” Bradley said. “But I’m going to continue to come in every single day, put the work in and kind of let the chips fall where they may.”

That made his big hit Thursday particularly satisfying.

Bradley’s big play helped the Brewers earn a four-game split with the Padres, who had won in 10 innings a day earlier. The Padres lost for just the second time in 13 games.

Eric Hosmer had a two-run homer for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs, though the shortstop also committed two errors on one play.

Keston Hiura led off the 10th with a sacrifice that advanced Narváez, the automatic runner who started on second under pandemic rules. Luis Urías hit a fly to right that wasn’t deep enough to score the runner. Bradley responded with a hit off Miguel Diaz (2-1) that was officially ruled a single.

“This is a guy that’s done a lot of great things in his career,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Played in some huge games, been really successful in enormous games. He’s gotten off to a slow start. There’s no other way to slice it. It’s been frustrating for him for sure. But, look, moments of success and being the hero on a day like this, it lets you sleep easier and it puts a smile on your face.”

Brent Suter (4-3) held the Padres scoreless in the 10th, thanks in part to a couple of nice plays from Urías at third base.

While Bradley’s hit gave the Brewers the victory. Adames was the biggest star of the game as he continues making an impact since coming over from Tampa Bay on Friday.

“I’ll use the word ‘leader,’ ” Counsell said. “That’s what it is. He does a lot of things really well, and I think his positive attitude rubs off on others. His energy rubs off on others.”

Adames’ homer off Craig Stammen put the Brewers ahead 5-3 in the seventh. Adames then made a huge play in the field after San Diego tied the game and nearly took the lead in the eighth against Devin Williams.

Jurickson Profar led off the eighth a walk, stole second and scored on Tatis’ bloop hit to left. Tatis advanced to third when Hosmer singled.

That brought up pinch-hitter Manny Machado, who lined a double to right-center that brought home Tatis with the tying run. Hosmer also tried to score on the play but was thrown out by Adames.

“They ran a clean cut and relay, and Adames came up and threw an absolute strike,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “If it’s anywhere left and right... I think Hos gets in there.”

Each team broke through against the other’s bullpen after the two starters — Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser and San Diego’s Ryan Weathers — allowed one hit apiece in relatively short outings. Houser pitched five innings, while Weathers worked four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Tingler said C Austin Nola has a slight knee sprain and will probably go on the injured list. ... Machado has made pinch-hitting appearances each of the last two days after missing five games with right shoulder tightness. Tingler said Machado could go back into the starting lineup as soon as Friday.

Brewers: Utilityman Daniel Robertson opened the game at third base but departed in the seventh inning with a left calf cramp.

UP NEXT

The Padres open a three-game series at Houston on Friday. RHP Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 1.64 ERA) starts for San Diego and LHP Framber Valdéz makes his 2021 debut for Houston.

The Brewers begin a three-game set at Washington on Friday. The matchup of left-handers includes Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.34) for Milwaukee and Jon Lester (0-2, 5.33) for the Nationals.

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

