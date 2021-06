Maeve C. DuVally has made significant strides as a communications professional since she began her career as a financial journalist and editor at Bridge News, where she was employed for almost 15 years. She next worked in media relations at Merrill Lynch, and in 2004 she joined Goldman Sachs as a vice president. DuVally is now a managing director in corporate communications at the investment bank. She serves on the structured products committee and the Americas regional vetting group. In addition, she is a member of the advisory board of the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship, which provides journalists with opportunities to improve their knowledge of business and economics, and the community board of LGBTQ health provider Anchor Health Initiative.