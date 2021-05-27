Alek Manoah's mom was PUMPED for his MLB debut at Yankee Stadium Thursday

Sho Alli and Josh Goldberg break down the Blue Jays doubleheader against the Yankees with a 2-0 win in Alek Manoah's MLB debut (0:25) followed up by a 5-3 loss to New York (36:20). Kevin Barker (2:33) stops by to discuss Manoah's performance, building his confidence after his first win and striking out New York's big bats, and what he's seeing from Marcus Semien so far this year. Ben Wagner discuss how Bo Bichette can improve from being a good player to a great player, team's trust in A.J. Cole out of the bullpen and his takeaways from Manoah's first game in the majors (42:44). Plus we hear Alek Manoah's and Robbie Ray's post-game comments.