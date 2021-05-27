Cancel
Alek Manoah's mom was PUMPED for his MLB debut at Yankee Stadium Thursday

By Lou DiPietro
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlek Manoah’s major-league debut was pushed back a day due to rain, but for his family, it was, initially, worth the wait. Manoah was scheduled to start Wednesday night’s game for Toronto before it was rained out, so his MLB debut came in Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader at Yankee Stadium – and YES Network’s cameras caught his mother, with tears in her eyes, watching from the seats as Alek threw his first MLB pitch.

www.audacy.com
