newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

New Bitcoin Mining Council Formed to Fight “Energy FUD”

By Mati Greenspan
bitcoinmarketjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA great Bitcoin meeting took place the other day that seems to have everyone talking. All the big boys were there. The obvious complaint that many on social media had about this was that we weren’t invited. Bitcoin is an open protocol, where all interested parties have a say in...

www.bitcoinmarketjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Companies#Inflation#Energy Companies#Power Companies#Renewable Energies#Fud#Bitcoin Mining#Miners#Operators#Wallet Providers#Closed Door Meetings#Federal Reserve Officials#Fight#Forecasting#Official Nonsense#Critics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
MarketsFinger Lakes Times

ALTERNATE ENERGY: Mining bitcoin: Where Rube Goldberg meets JP Morgan; it's a (waste of) gas

“I have to laugh because if I didn’t I’d cry” (when things don’t make sense). — Alexander F. Bobretzky (my father) Bitcoin mining, is it a new economy or a total waste of energy? Bitcoin is touted by some to be the most secure currency. It avoids government interference. It also makes transactions easy and some argue transparent. Some argue that it allows those poor and disadvantaged under tyrannical regimes to protect their capital while failing to note that poor people don’t have the knowledge or opportunity to gain that knowledge let alone affording a bitmining computer (a high-speed bitcoin mining computer and peripherals start at about $10,000), a facility to store it, the electricity to run it, and an uncompromised internet.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Why Regulators Cannot Ban Bitcoin

“You’d have to shut down the internet.” Hester Peirce, Commissioner to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on implementing a Bitcoin ban. Although Bitcoin’s market capitalization has surpassed $1 trillion, statements from governmental authorities and business leaders continue to fuel speculation about a U.S. ban on bitcoin. U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, has publicly criticized Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for their role in “illicit finance.” In the private sector, Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, has commented that Bitcoin may be outlawed just as gold was in the 1930s. Jesse Powell, the CEO of Kraken, a U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, has also warned that “there could be some crackdown” on the digital assets.
Currenciesetftrends.com

Institutional Investors Are Rotating out of Bitcoin and into Gold

One of the biggest reasons why people invest in assets like gold, Bitcoin and altcoins is because they act as hedges against bad government policy. Look at Venezuela. The beleaguered country’s currency, the bolivar, isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on due to draconian socialist policies. As such, an outsized percentage of Venezuelans rely on Bitcoin as a store of value and to help make ends meet.
Marketsitsblockchain.com

Uncovering the Biggest Secret about Bitcoin Mining

The price of bitcoin fell from $64k to nearly $30k in a matter of one month. Just a couple of weeks back- everyone started viewing bitcoin as a store of value akin to gold that can be used to diversify investment portfolios in times of economic crisis. The biggest electronic automaker, Tesla, announces its investment of $1.5 billion and supports bitcoin payment systems for all users. This move from Tesla sure had a huge impact on the market, but many Wall Street giants like Morgan Stanly and Goldman Sachs were starting to offer crypto exposure for their wealthy clients.
Commodities & Futurecryptonews.com

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Set For Sharp Drop This Weekend

Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty may be knocked out of its just recently gained all-time high this weekend, back to a March level. If this adjustment goes as currently (16:00 UTC) estimated by mining pool BTC.com, mining difficulty - which is the measure of how hard it is to compete for mining rewards - will drop 13.58%. This will land it to 21.64 T, the lowest it's been since mid-March.
Marketsinvesting.com

Commodities And Cryptos: Oil Steady, Gold Surviving, Bitcoin Lower

Crude prices are broadly following the risk-on theme on Wall Street. A quiet day on the energy front saw little impact over a very quick grounding of a ship in the Suez Canal. Also, as Moody’s noted, oil majors could have increased credit risk as ESG investments will lift capital costs.
Currenciesthedechained.com

Bank of Japan Governor Criticises Bitcoin

Following a controversial statement by the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly, stating that they intend to transform the city to a cryptocurrency trading center, the Governor of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has criticised Bitcoin. Haruhiko Kuroda, the Bank Governor, had said that Bitcoins are not often used for settlement purposes. He also complained about the high volatility of cryptocurrencies.
Montana Statebtcmanager.com

Montana Set to Be the Next Green Energy-Powered Bitcoin Mining Hub

As various sectors of the global economy keep making serious efforts to reduce their carbon footprints, Montana-based Madison River Equity LLC is putting preparations in top gear to install a 1,600-acre, 300-megawatt solar facility that could transform the city into a global bitcoin (BTC) mining hub, and provide thousands of job opportunities for residents, according to a Gizmodo report on May 27, 2021.
Currenciescryptofinancialtimes.com

Central bankers downplay cryptos as market consolidates

Bitcoin price momentum continues to fail at 200-day simple moving average (SMA), constructing symmetrical triangle. Ethereum price momentum stalls at the tactically important 50-day SMA, but overall price structure remains positive. XRP price drops below neckline of a head-shoulders pattern on the four-hour chart, introducing new short-term risk. Bitcoin price...
Industrymehabe.com

Freeport’s Adkerson Sees Copper Scarcity Trumping Cooling Effort – #stocks chatter

Freeport’s Adkerson Sees Copper Scarcity Trumping Cooling Effort. [https://finance.yahoo.com/news/freeport-adkerson-sees-copper-scarcity-155026218.html](https://finance.yahoo.com/news/freeport-adkerson-sees-copper-scarcity-155026218.html) **James Attwood, Alix Steel and Guy JohnsonThu, May 27, 2021, 11:50 AM**. * [**HG=F+0.30%**](https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/HG=F?p=HG=F) * [**FCX+0.18%**](https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/FCX?p=FCX) (Bloomberg) -- The copper market, unlike oil, is supported by a dearth of new discoveries at a time of rising demand that will accelerate with...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Iran bans bitcoin mining after mass blackouts

Iran has moved to ban bitcoin mining after a number of its cities including Tehran suffered rolling blackouts due to the increased strain placed on the country’s ageing electricity infrastructure from accelerating demand.Speaking on state TV, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said the ban would be in effect until 22 September, blaming the problem on unlicensed miners operating without an official permit.“Now everybody has a few miners laying around and are producing bitcoins,” he said during the televised cabinet meeting, acting decisively with a month to go before the county goes to the polls in its latest presidential election to...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Bitcoin Mining Is Here To Stay, But It Has To Get Greener

Bitcoin’s massive energy usage has become a hot topic lately. And Tesla chief Elon Musk’s recent decision to halt BTC payments due to environmental concerns has ignited a fiery debate around the issue. While many have attacked Musk for doing so, his actions have shed some light on a crucial...
EconomyCoinDesk

Sichuan Energy Regulator to Meet to Discuss Bitcoin Mining: Report

Some mines in Sichuan are operating as usual despite the recent crackdown, Global Times reported. The Sichuan Energy Regulatory Office said Thursday it will meet June 2 to discuss crypto mining activities amid China’s nationwide crackdown. The energy regulator of the south-western province is required to meet by the country's...
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several companies with cryptocurrency exposure are trading higher amid a continued rebound in the price of Bitcoin following recent weakness. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) focuses on mining digital assets and owns crypto-currency mining machines. The stock is trading approximately 5% higher at $26.57 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of 57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.68.
Marketstoysmatrix.com

Mining Crackdowns Won’t Hurt Bitcoin

Iran is the latest country to crack down on Bitcoin mining, the energy-intensive way the Bitcoin network is kept up to date. The Iranian regime says miners are drawing so much power from the grid it’s contributing to power outages. But there are other challenges for its grid, too, like a drought.
MarketsPosted by
National Interest

Why Iran Just Banned Bitcoin Mining

On Wednesday, April 25, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced a nationwide ban on cryptocurrency mining. The ban, launched in response to energy shortages, is set to take effect immediately and last for four months, expiring on September 22, 2021.
Energy Industryledgerinsights.com

Chile to track renewable energy for copper mining on blockchain

Chile’s National Electricity Coordinator (CEN) is developing a blockchain platform that will be used to trace renewable energy usage in copper production. The Renova initiative is not limited to copper and aims to provide renewable energy traceability and a log of all the country’s renewable energy resources. There is a...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

The Bitcoin Mining Council, Saylor, And Musk: What Transpired In The Meeting?

The jury is still out on whether that meeting between the two gazillionaires and “the leading Bitcoin miners in North America” was positive or nefarious. Part of the Bitcoin community interpreted it as a shrewd PR move and supported the Bitcoin Mining Council. The others smell centralization, are suspicious of closed-door meetings and rejected it. However, what do we really know about the meeting? Not much. So, let’s explore the case further.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Crypto Mouthpieces Need Muting: Why There’s No Coordinated Bitcoin FUD

Right about now, there’s a coordinated attack going on across crypto, but it isn’t targeting Bitcoin. It is targeting cryptocurrency industry journalists, who have little to gain from what they’re being accused of. The situation is yet another reason why crypto needs less mouthpieces like Elon Musk and others who...