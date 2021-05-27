The prevalence of serious pathology in musculoskeletal physiotherapy patients – a nationwide register-based cohort study.

This study aimed to evaluate the patterns of changes in obesity indices over time in prediabetic subjects and to classify these subjects as either having a low, moderate, and high risk for developing diabetes in the future. This study was conducted among 1228 prediabetics. The patterns of changes in obesity indices based on three measurements including first, mean values during the follow-up period, and last visit from these indices were evaluated by using the latent Markov model (LMM). The mean (standard deviation) age of subjects was 44.0 (6.8) years and 73.6% of them were female. LMM identified three latent states of subjects in terms of change in all anthropometric indices: a low, moderate, and high tendency to progress diabetes with the state sizes (29%, 45%, and 26%), respectively. LMM showed that the probability of transitioning from a low to a moderate tendency to progress diabetes was higher than the other transition probabilities. Based on a long-term evaluation of patterns of changes in obesity indices, our results reemphasized the values of all five obesity indices in clinical settings for identifying high-risk prediabetic subjects for developing diabetes in future and the need for more effective obesity prevention strategies.