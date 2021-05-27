The prevalence of serious pathology in musculoskeletal physiotherapy patients – a nationwide register-based cohort study.
Musculoskeletal conditions are the single largest contributor to years lived with disability worldwide. Most musculoskeletal conditions can be managed in primary care, but for a small proportion of these patients the symptoms are caused by serious pathology. Although the general practitioner usually performs initial screening for serious pathology, evaluation and treatment by physiotherapists are often part of the treatment pathway. It is however unclear, how many patients in primary care physiotherapy have symptoms caused by serious pathology.www.physiciansweekly.com