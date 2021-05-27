Cancel
Carson, CA

A few words with WBC 118-pound champ Nordine Oubaali

boxingtalk.com
 13 days ago

France's Nordine Oubaali has promised to show everybody just why he is the best bantamweight in the world when he defends his WBC bantamweight title against Nonito Donaire on Saturday. Oubaali (23-1 including the World Series of Boxing) puts his belt on the line against Donaire (40-6, 26 KOs) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, live on Showtime. The 118-pound division is home to a number of big names, including the likes of two-belt champion Naoya Inoue, Guillermo Rigondeaux and John Riel Casimero, but Oubaali is confident that he’s the best of the lot. Oubaali said: “This has been a very long training camp. I was supposed to fight Nonito a few times last year, and every time I had a camp leading up to a new date. First May, then December. Now, it’s finally time to fight."

Carson, CABoxingNews24.com

Nordine Oubaali battles Nonito Donaire on May 29th on Showtime

WBC Bantamweight World Champion Nordine Oubaali and future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire will meet in a long-awaited championship showdown on Saturday, May 29, headlining action live on SHOWTIME® in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING begins at 10 p.m....
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Nonito Donaire looking to make more history against Nordine Oubaali

Nonito Donaire will go for a bit of history on Saturday night, as the Filipino legend challenges Nordine Oubaali for the WBC bantamweight title in a Showtime main event. Though Donaire (40-6, 26 KO) has been in with top fighters across divisions from flyweight to featherweight in his career, the 38-year-old Filipino does not in any way underestimate Oubaali (17-0, 12 KO).
Combat SportsBloody Elbow

Nordine Oubaali vs Nonito Donaire preview: Can Donaire become boxing’s oldest bantamweight champ?

WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali (17-0, 13 KOs) faces future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire (40-6, 26 KOs) on Saturday. Oubaali won a bronze medal for France at the 2007 world championships and was a 2 time Olympian. He turned pro after the London games but his career stagnated until the Rio Games, in which the French team won six medals which boosted interest in boxing in France and meant more opportunities for a fighter of Oubaali’s caliber.
Carson, CABoxing Scene

Oubaali-Donaire Showtime Weigh-In Report From Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Nordine Oubaali and Nonito Donaire are finally one day away from meeting in the ring in a fight more than a year in the making. Both boxers made weight for their oft-rescheduled WBC bantamweight title fight, which headlines a Showtime tripleheader Saturday evening from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Carson, CAworldboxingnews.net

Nonito Donaire, Nordine Oubaali discuss forthcoming world title clash

WBC Bantamweight World Champion Nordine Oubaali and future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire shared insight into their training camps and their long-awaited showdown that headlines action live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, May 29 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING...
Carson, CAMaxboxing

Ageless Nonito Donaire a champion again, knocks out Nordine Oubaali

Age might be a number, but no matter how old a fighter his power never leaves him. Just ask now former WBA bantamweight Nordine Oubaali. 38-year-old Nonito Donaire became the oldest boxer to win the bantamweight crown by starching Oubaali in round four at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Saturday night.
Carson, CAitrboxing.com

Nonito Donaire Turns Back Time, KO’s Oubaali.

May 29th, Carson, CA – Nonito Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs), is now a nine-time world champion, as the man who one day will be in the hall-of-fame knocked out WBC bantamweight world champion, Nordine Oubaali (17-1, 12 KOs), in main event of a fight being held at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, live on Showtime.
Carson, CAroundbyroundboxing.com

OUBAALI VS. DONAIRE TRAINING CAMP NOTES

CARSON, CALIF. (May 26, 2021) – WBC Bantamweight World Champion Nordine Oubaali and future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire shared insight into their training camps and their long-awaited showdown that headlines action live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, May 29 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Carson, CABoxing Scene

Nonito Donaire Makes History, Knocks Oubaali Out in Fourth For WBC Title

CARSON, Calif. – Nonito Donaire has stuck around long enough to shatter his own record. The four-division champion and future Hall of Famer became a three-time bantamweight champion following a stunning 4th round knockout of France’s Nordine Oubaali. Donaire scored three knockdowns, the last of which prompted an immediate stoppage at 1:52 of round four to win the WBC bantamweight title in their Showtime main event Saturday evening at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Carson, CAfightnews.com

Donaire KOs Oubaali to win WBC bantam belt

38-year-old former four-division champion Nonito Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) became the oldest man to win a bantamweight title by knocking out 3:1 favorite and previously unbeaten WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali (17-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Starting off with the jab,...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Oubaali-Donaire: Jack Reiss To Serve As Referee For Bantamweight Title Fight

LOS ANGELES – Jack Reiss will be in control of keeping things clean for this weekend’s bantamweight title fight. The veteran ring official will serve as referee for the Showtime-televised main event this Saturday, which airs live from Dignity Health Sports Park. The bout pits France’s Nordine Oubaali (17-0, 12KOs) in the third defense of his WBC bantamweight title versus former four-division champion Nonito Donaire (40-6, 26KOs).
Carson, CAPosted by
FanSided

Nonito Donaire obliterates Nordine Oubaali for round 4 KO

Nonito Donaire once again became a boxing world champion at the age of 38 by knocking out Nordine Oubaali in round 4 to win the WBC title. Nonito Donaire created another memorable night in his 20-year professional boxing career on May 29, when he knocked out Nordine Oubaalin in round 4 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, to collect his ninth world title.
Carson, CABoxingNews24.com

Manny Pacquiao reacts to Nonito Donaire stopping Oubaali, congradulates him

By Sean Jones: Manny Pacquiao took to social media to congratulate Nonito Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) on his fourth-round knockout victory over WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali (17-1, 12 KOs) at the Dignity Health Park in Carson, California. The victory for the 38-year-old Donaire made him the oldest fighter to...
Las Vegas, NVitrboxing.com

Why WBC Champ Chantelle Cameron’s U.S. Debut Matters, Eyes Katie Taylor In Future

Seemingly every big name in the sport of women’s boxing is at or around Chantelle Cameron’s (13-0, 7 KOs), weight class, and the 30-year-old from Northampton, England, will look to make her first defense of her WBC super lightweight world title against Melissa Hernandez (23-7-3 7 KOs), Saturday, May 29 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, live worldwide on DAZN.
Carson, CAfightnews.com

Oubaali: I’m the best bantamweight in the world

WBC bantamweight world champion Nordine Oubaali is ready to defend against Nonito Donaire on Showtime this Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. “My strength is being able to adapt to any style,” stated Oubaali, a two-time Olympian. “I will feel the fight out. For me, boxing is like chess. Every time he makes a move, I have to counter it. I will respond to however Nonito comes forward and make the fight go the way I want it to.