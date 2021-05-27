A few words with WBC 118-pound champ Nordine Oubaali

France's Nordine Oubaali has promised to show everybody just why he is the best bantamweight in the world when he defends his WBC bantamweight title against Nonito Donaire on Saturday. Oubaali (23-1 including the World Series of Boxing) puts his belt on the line against Donaire (40-6, 26 KOs) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, live on Showtime. The 118-pound division is home to a number of big names, including the likes of two-belt champion Naoya Inoue, Guillermo Rigondeaux and John Riel Casimero, but Oubaali is confident that he’s the best of the lot. Oubaali said: “This has been a very long training camp. I was supposed to fight Nonito a few times last year, and every time I had a camp leading up to a new date. First May, then December. Now, it’s finally time to fight."