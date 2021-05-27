Sights And Sounds: Walton Marsh
For today’s Sights and Sounds, photojournalist Jacob Johnson takes us to some chirping birds at the Walton Marsh in Grand Traverse County.
For today’s Sights and Sounds, photojournalist Jacob Johnson takes us to some chirping birds at the Walton Marsh in Grand Traverse County.
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.https://www.9and10news.com