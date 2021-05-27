Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Traverse County, MI

Sights And Sounds: Walton Marsh

By Jacob Johnson
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago

For today’s Sights and Sounds, photojournalist Jacob Johnson takes us to some chirping birds at the Walton Marsh in Grand Traverse County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JseoH_0aDt76NA00
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Grand Traverse County, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Traverse County, MI
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Gaylord, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Treetops Thursday: Summer Food Events

This Treetops Thursday on the four is a TASTY one!. We are diving deep into all things food at Treetops Resort in Gaylord. All summer long the Otsego County resort has different food events that create both a recreational and culinary experience. Watch the video above to see Xavier’s conversation...
Beulah, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Local Campgrounds Still Seeing Interest in Camping

As people celebrated the unofficial start to summer on Memorial Day weekend, campgrounds saw a busy start to their camping season, as well. “I do think people are more camping now than before,” said Sara Boylan, co-owner of Turtle Lake Campground in Beulah. Boylan says last year was one of...
LifestylePosted by
9&10 News

MTM On The Road: Grand Hotel’s 135th Season Underway

The 135th season at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island is underway. They are excited to welcome guests back for afternoon tea, horse-drawn carriages and activities out on the lawn. Each time you visit the hotel, you’ll experience that old-world hospitality and tradition, along with some new things as well.
Lake County, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Albino Deer Poached In Lake County

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources are requesting information regarding a poaching incident that occurred in Lake County on Sunday. The conservation officers investigating the incident say an albino deer was shot by a crossbow between 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. The deer was found lying on the edge of...
GardeningPosted by
9&10 News

What’s Growing With Tom: Planting a Special Flower Bed

Well, it looks like the cold, frosty nights will be gone until fall. That’s great news because now you can plant your flowers. Normally, we would be planting lots of annuals but this year we are making the flower bed for the bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. Our Flower Bed is...
Clare, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Doppler 9&10 STEM: Air Cannons With Clare Middle School

Have them send us a video with a weather question to weather@9and10news.com!. We have a very exciting STEM this week because we have some wonderful assistants, the students at Clare Middle School!. Austin and I were there two weeks ago talking about everything weather and getting hands on with this...
Grant, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Grant Me Hope: Leeah

In this week’s Grant Me Hope, we meet a girl whose smile and laugh can light up any room. Leeah shares what she looking for in a forever family, and. why she such a special girl. Leeah is a very kind and loving girl. She enjoys playing with other children...
AccidentsPosted by
9&10 News

Team Effort Saves Brigadoon Cottage from Total Loss

The Brigadoon Cottage on Mackinac Island is one of many on the main road, and is often viewed by the many tourists who visit. On Sunday, the Mackinac Island Fire Department responded to a call of a fire in the building. With assistance from the Mackinaw City and St. Ignace...
LifestylePosted by
9&10 News

Billings Township Parks and Recreation Unveils New Playground

Billings Township celebrated on Saturday. Over the last few years they have been working to reconstruct their community park. Now, the playground is ready for kids in the community. Cindy Derrick has lived in Billings Township for five years. “Just look at the kids that when they come they’re just...
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.