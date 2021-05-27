Cranial Suture Evaluation in Pediatric Head Trauma: Importance in Differentiating Abusive From Accidental Injury.
Pediatric skull fracture association with the cranial sutures (crossing, widening, or contacting 2 or more cranial sutures) is suggestive of abusive injury. We studied the efficacy of head computed tomography (CT) versus skull radiographs in identifying pediatric skull fracture association with cranial sutures and reviewed head CT literature recommendations for pediatric head trauma.