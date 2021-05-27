Cranial Suture Evaluation in Pediatric Head Trauma: Importance in Differentiating Abusive From Accidental Injury.

On today’s episode, Dr. Nick talks about the causes of chronic post-traumatic headaches. Chronic headaches are the most common complaint following traumatic brain injury (TBI) or concussion. They can be located in multiple areas like the neck, back of head (occipital region), top of head, forehead, temples, or behind the eyes. There are also different types like tension-type, migraine, cluster, and cervicogenic (produced from the neck). Each of these produce a different quality from dull pressure to tightening or pounding. Then, the causes could be due to damaged neck and head structures or brain regions. In order to determine the exact cause, a proper history, exam, and diagnostic tests are necessary. Then, proper neurological rehabilitation can be used to successfully treat the problem. Check out the video for more in depth information on the different causes of chronic headaches following a concussion!