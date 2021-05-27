Abby Dvorkin
Of Counsel at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP (Denver, CO) Abby Dvorkin will join Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck as of counsel in the firm’s Litigation Department. Dvorkin focuses on contract drafting and negotiation and advising and representing developers and construction professionals. She has a background litigating complex construction defect matters, disputes over contractual obligations and business torts and defending design professionals against malpractice claims.www.bizjournals.com