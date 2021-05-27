Abby Dvorkin

Occupation: CEO of Kathleen McGoey & Associates, Inc. Occupation: CEO of Kathleen McGoey & Associates, Inc. What brought you here? What has kept you? I moved to Boulder County in 2012 from Austria, where I completed work for a master’s degree in International Peace and Conflict Studies from the University of Innsbruck. I chose this area to be near my brothers, niece and nephew while I wrote my thesis. I also discovered qigong, a Daoist movement meditation, and met a local teacher who took me under her wing as I wrote my thesis, which focused on the importance of cultivating internal peace in order to work in conflict. I’ve chosen to stay because of my work in Restorative Justice. I began working at Longmont Community Justice Partnership in 2013, and I served as its executive director for six years.