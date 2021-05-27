Cancel
Enhanced oil recovery from fractured carbonate reservoirs using nanoparticles with low salinity water and surfactant: A review on experimental and simulation studies.

 24 days ago

Nearly half of the world’s oil reserves are found in carbonate reservoirs, which have heterogeneous formation characteristics and are naturally fractured. Because of the permeability contrast between the matrix and fracture network in these reservoirs, primary and secondary oil recovery processes are ineffective. Consequently, there has been a growing interest in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) from fractured carbonate reservoirs (FCRs) over the past years and many successful attempts have involved the use of different thermal or non-thermal EOR methods to improve oil recovery. Nonetheless, many researchers have recently directed their studies towards the use of low salinity water (LSW), nanoparticles (NPs), and surfactant (LNS) as EOR agents in carbonates because they are environmentally friendly and incur low costs. Several studies have reported the successful application of the solutions of LSW, NPs, and surfactants either as individual solutions or in combinations, to carbonate formations. The challenges associated with their implementations such as fines migration for LSW flooding, surfactant adsorption onto the pore walls, and instability of NPs under harsh conditions, have also been identified in literature and addressed. However, relatively few investigations have been conducted on FCRs to study the effectiveness of these LNS EOR applications in the presence of fractures. This review, therefore, presents the reports of EOR in FCRs using LNS and identifies the mechanisms that influence these results. It has been shown that fines migration could either promote EOR or reduce recovery based on the occurrence of formation damage. In addition, surfactants with the tendency to form micro-emulsions will be efficient for EOR applications in FCRs. Finally, LNS solutions show promising results with emerging techniques such as alternating injection, which could be applied in FCRs. The findings from this study set the stage for future investigations into EOR in FCRs.

Energy Industrycoleofduty.com

Carbon Dioxide Enhanced Oil Recovery (Eor) Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Champion Technologies, Halliburton, Ashland

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Carbon Dioxide Enhanced Oil Recovery (Eor) Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Carbon Dioxide Enhanced Oil Recovery (Eor) Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Carbon Dioxide Enhanced Oil Recovery (Eor) processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Energy Industrysciencecodex.com

Preformed gel particles tested for enhanced oil recovery

A joint paper went out in Journal of Petroleum Science and Engineering. Petroleum, being a liquid compound, has very good migratory properties, and recovery methods take account of that - using various methods, oilers displace petroleum through cavities and vugs and extract it. However, sometimes oil is "locked" in low-permeability reservoirs, and water displacement used in such cases poses a high risk of reservoir flooding and workplace emergencies.
Energy IndustryNature.com

Effect of permeability and fractures on oil mobilization of unconventional resources during CO EOR using nuclear magnetic resonance

CO2 EOR (enhanced oil recovery) will be one of main technologies of enhanced unconventional resources recovery. Understanding effect of permeability and fractures on the oil mobilization of unconventional resources, i.e. tight oil, is crucial during CO2 EOR process. Exposure experiments based on nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) were used to study the interaction between CO2 and tight oil reservoirs in Chang 8 layer of Ordos Basin at 40 °C and 12 MPa. Effect of permeability and fractures on oil mobilization of exposure experiments were investigated for the different exposure time. The oil was mobilized from matrix to the surface of matrix and the oil recovery increased as the exposure time increased. The final oil recovery increased as the core permeability increased in these exposure experiments. Exposure area increased to 1.75 times by fractures resulting in that oil was mobilized faster in the initial stage of exposure experiment and the final oil recovery increased to 1.19 times from 28.8 to 34.2%. This study shows the quantitative results of effect of permeability and fractures on oil mobilization of unconventional resources during CO2 EOR, which will support CO2 EOR design in Chang 8 layer of Ordos Basin.
Sciencearxiv.org

Investigation of physical dose enhancement in core-shell magnetic gold nanoparticles with TOPAS simulation

The application of metal nanoparticles as sensitization materials is a common strategy that is used to study dose enhancement in radiotherapy. Recent in vitro tests have revealed that magnetic gold nanoparticles can be used in cancer therapy under a magnetic field to enhance the synergistic efficiency in radiotherapy and photothermal therapy. However, magnetic gold nanoparticles have rarely been studied as sensitization materials. In this study, we obtained further results of the sensitization properties of magnetic gold nanoparticles using the Monte Carlo method TOPAS and TOPAS-nBio. We analyzed the properties of magnetic gold nanoparticles in monoenergetic photons and brachytherapy, and we investigated whether the magnetic field contributes to the sensitization process. Our results demonstrated that the dose enhancement factor of the magnetic gold nanoparticles was 16.7% lower than that of gold nanoparticles in a single particle irradiated by monoenergetic photons. In the cell model, the difference was less than 8.1% in the cytoplasm. We revealed that the magnetic field has no detrimental effect on radiosensitization. Moreover, the sensitization properties of magnetic gold nanoparticles in a clinical brachytherapy source have been revealed for the first time.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Title:Temperature-dependent structure of 1-propanol/water mixtures: X-ray diffraction experiments and computer simulations at low and high alcohol contents

Authors:Ildikó Pethes, László Pusztai, Koji Ohara, László Temleitner. Abstract: Aqueous mixtures of 1-propanol have been investigated by high-energy synchrotron X-ray diffraction upon cooling. X-ray weighted total scattering structure factors of 6 mixtures, from 8 mol% to 89 mol% alcohol content, as well as that of pure 1-propanol are reported from room temperature down to the freezing points of the liquids. Molecular dynamics simulations have been performed, in order to interpret measured data. The all atom OPLS-AA potential model was used for 1-propanol, combined with both the SPC/E and the TIP4P/2005 water models: both combinations provide a semi-quantitative description of the measured total structure factors at low and high alcohol contents, while the agreement is qualitative for the mixture with 71 molar % of 1-propanol. From the simulated particle configurations, partial radial distribution functions were calculated. Furthermore, detailed description of the hydrogen bonded network is provided, in terms of hydrogen bond numbers, analysis of proton donor-acceptor ratios, size distributions of hydrogen bonded clusters and ring size statistics. Strong temperature dependence of the percolation threshold, as well as of the participation of the number of doubly hydrogen bonded molecules in cyclic entities, has been found for the mixture with 89 molar % of 1-propanol. Above an alcohol content of 20 molar %, 5-fold rings are the most frequent cyclic entities, with a strong temperature dependence in terms of the number of rings.
Sciencearxiv.org

Experimental and modeling methodologies for the analysis of water adsorption in food products. A review

The determination of the isothermal adsorption curves represents a mechanism that allows ob-taining information on the process of adsorption of water in organic and inorganic materials. In addition, it is a measure to be considered when characterizing the physicochemical and structural properties of the materials. We want to present an approach to the state of knowledge about the methods to characterize seeds and materials associated with food products physically and struc-turally, and to relate this knowledge to biophysical processes in these materials. This review considers the papers available since 2001 associated with water adsorption studies on seeds and other food products as well as the approach of different authors to to technical and experimental models and processes that are needed for the development of this topic. From these articles the applied experimental methodologies (obtaining samples, environmental conditions and labor-atory equipment) and the mathematical models used to give physical, chemical and biological meaning to the results were analyzed and discussed, concluding in the methodologies that have best adapted to the advance of the technology for obtaining isothermal curves in the last years.
Energy IndustryScience Daily

Investigating carbonate mineral chemical variations to improve oil recovery

Dr. Igor Ivanishin, a postdoctoral researcher in the Harold Vance Department of Petroleum Engineering at Texas A&M University, has firsthand experience with the frustrations of oil production. He spent nine years as a hydraulic fracturing engineer with operating and service companies in Russia. A few years ago, he came to Texas A&M to get his doctoral degree while delving into a reoccurring recovery problem in carbonate reservoirs: why don't they produce oil as predicted?
Energy Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Effect of Covid-19 On Oil and Gas Separators Market 2021 Strategic Analysis| Top Companies-Frames, GEA, TechnipFMC, HAT

The”Global Oil and Gas Separators Market 2021” research report gives us a close idea of the qualified and comprehensive breakdown of Oil and Gas Separators market. The report mainly divides the Oil and Gas Separators market as per different applications, key manufacturers, basic Oil and Gas Separators industry definitions, and different types of products. To understand various valuables, competitors and outlooks of Oil and Gas Separators industry, the keen reasoning of the Oil and Gas Separators industry are been carried out. Major geographical regions concealed in the Oil and Gas Separators market include Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and North America. Furthermore, the Oil and Gas Separators report also throws a beam of light towards contrasting aspects of Oil and Gas Separators industry such as developing tendencies, observable approaches, industrial drafts, and agenda.
Sciencearxiv.org

Thermodynamics and Self-organization of Strongly Coupled Coulomb Clusters: An Experimental Study

In this experimental work, the thermodynamics and self-organization of classical two-dimensional Coulomb clusters are studied as a function of the cluster size. The experiments are carried out in a DC glow discharge Argon plasma in the Dusty Plasma Experimental (DPEx) device for clusters with different number of particles. Hexagonal symmetry around each individual particle is quantified using the local orientational order parameter ($|{\psi_6}|$) for all the configurations. The screened Coulomb coupling parameter, which plays a key role in determining the thermodynamic nature of a Coulomb cluster, is estimated using Langevin dynamics and found to be sensitive to the number of particles present in the cluster. In addition, the process of self-organization and the dynamics of individual particles of the cluster as it changes from a metastable state to the ground state are examined through the estimation of dynamic entropy. Our findings suggest an intimate link between the configurational ordering and the thermodynamics of a strongly coupled Coulomb cluster system - an insight that might be of practical value in analysing and controlling the micro dynamics of a wider class of finite systems.
ScienceFood Navigator

Study: Olive oil extract offers potential Parkinson's protection using nanocarriers

Using a nanocarrier delivery system, the olive oil-derived extract Hydroxytyrosol can act as a protective agent against Parkinson’s-related neurodegeneration, according to a new study from the Centre for Nutraceuticals, University of Westminster. Hydroxytyrosol (HT) is a phenolic olive oil compound which contains antioxidant properties​, meaning it can neutralise ‘free radicals’...
Wildlifenau.edu

New study shows a few common bacteria account for majority of carbon use in soil

Just a few bacterial taxa found in ecosystems across the planet are responsible for more than half of carbon cycling in soils. These new findings, made by researchers at Northern Arizona University and published in Nature Communications this week, suggest that despite the diversity of microbial taxa found in wild soils gathered from four different ecosystems, only three to six groups of bacteria common among these ecosystems were responsible for most of the carbon use that occurred.
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Outlook 2020, Research Study, Application, Market Drivers, Growth Demand, Industry Scope and Business Opportunities till 2025

A research study on the Enhanced Oil Recovery market has been designed through complete primary research as well as secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, a separate analysis of present and future trends in the Enhanced Oil Recovery market, micro and macro-economic indicators as well as different mandates and regulations is included in the Enhanced Oil Recovery market report. In addition, this research study also features an inclusive qualitative and quantitative evaluation by studying data gathered from several market players and market predictors across various key factors in this market.
EnvironmentThe Daily Star

Gulf of Mexico storm trims US oil production

The first storm to hit oil-producing regions of the US Gulf of Mexico this year sent workers fleeing offshore oil platforms and cut some production. A weather disturbance in the central Gulf of Mexico was expected to become a tropical storm on Friday. It was moving north at about 14 miles per hour (22 kmh) and could bring up to 12-inches of rain to the central US Gulf Coast by Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Shell Mulls Largest US Oil Field Sale and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them... Here are some of Rigzone’s top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Shell Mulls Sale of Largest US Oil Field. Royal Dutch Shell is reportedly reviewing...
Energy IndustryOur Finite World

How Energy Transition Models Go Wrong

I have written many posts relating to the fact that we live in a finite world. At some point, our ability to extract resources becomes constrained. At the same time, population keeps increasing. The usual outcome when population is too high for resources is “overshoot and collapse.” But this is not a topic that the politicians or central bankers or oligarchs who attend the World Economic Forum dare to talk about.
Energy Industryglobeoftech.com

COVID-19 Impact on Global Natural Gas Services Market Growth Projection to 2025 | Exxon Mobil, Bahrain Petroleum Company, Rosneft, Total

Global Natural Gas Services Market Research Report 2020-2025 thinks about key breakdowns in the Industry with insights about the market drivers and market restrictions. The report illuminates accumulating an all-encompassing rundown of factual investigation for the market scape. While setting up this expert and top to bottom statistical surveying report, client necessity has been kept into center. The report covers a few overwhelming elements encompassing the worldwide Natural Gas Services market, for example, worldwide appropriation channels, makers, market size, and other logical components that include the whole scene of the market. The examination archive intends to direct perusers in experiencing the impediments that are featured after a concentrated investigation.
Trafficjioforme.com

The shortage of investment dollars may be the end of oil

It is often said that the Stone Age does not end with a shortage of stones, but in the case of crude oil, neither peak demand nor depleted reserves signal the end, and there is a shortage of investment. According to Rystad Energy’s analysis, proven oil and gas reserves are …