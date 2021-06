(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. CML Microsystems PLC - Maldon, England-based radio frequency semiconductor maker - Plans to move from London Stock Exchange's Main Market to AIM market. Believes shift is in best interests with AIM a "more appropriate regulatory environment" for firm. Adds that there is no immediate need to appoint a financial director and, as a result, Nigel Clark will become executive chair effectively immediately, while retaining overall responsibility for the finance function at board level. Since former financial director departed in February 2020, Clark has held dual role of chair and finance director on interim basis.