Plastics Industry Awards call for Ambassador Nominations

Nominations are open for the second annual Guest Room attendant (GRA) Excellence Award, acknowledging the contributions of GRAs at hotels across the United States. Sponsored by UMF Corporation, the award takes on even more importance in a year that upended the hospitality industry. GRAs serve as the first line of defense in cleaning and disinfecting guest rooms and common areas in hotels, and their role has been crucial as the world battles the pandemic. Nominations are open through July, 31, 2021.