Plastics Industry Awards call for Ambassador Nominations
In a break from previous tradition, the organisers of the Plastics Industry Awards are calling for nominations for this year’s Plastics Industry Ambassador Award. Previously the distinguished Ambassador Award was made at the discretion of the judging panel, but nominations are now being opened up in order to ensure the award draws on the input of the full diversity of the plastics manufacturing industry in the United Kingdom and Ireland.interplasinsights.com