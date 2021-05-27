5 Hottest Summer Tours for Summer 2021

More than a year after he had to call off his Friends and Heroes Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blake Shelton is returning to the road — right where he left off. “…When the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” the singer recounts. “I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour in Omaha.”