newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
98.1 KHAK

5 Hottest Summer Tours for Summer 2021

By Billy Dukes
Posted by 
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer 2021 is about getting back to normal in country music, and the year's hottest tours reflect an energy that's 18 years in the making. Headliners like Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley sell tickets, but their opening acts make a great tour. There are some new names opening country music's hottest traveling road shows in 2021. Think about it — it's been a full album cycle since artists last hit the road, and some newcomers (Travis Denning, Lainey Wilson) didn't rest. Scroll down to see all five tours on this Taste of Country summer Hot List.

khak.com
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music Venues#New Music#Live Entertainment#Good Music#Hot Summer Tours#Twitter#Little Big Town#Taste Of Country#Summer Love#Country Summer#Outdoor Venues#Headliners#Country Music#Artists#Summer Heartache#Tickets#Nostalgia#Set Lists#Start Up Month#Earworms
Related
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Jonas Brothers Announce Summer Tour

As we slowly start coming out of our caves due to the pandemic…concert announcements are rolling out for this summer and next year. Well, the Jonas Brothers announced this morning that they are officially heading on tour this year accompanied by Kelsea Ballerini. In other news… recently, Nick Jonas suffered...
Celebrities94.1 Duke FM

Blake Shelton will resume his Friends and Heroes Tour in late summer 2021

More than a year after he had to call off his Friends and Heroes Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blake Shelton is returning to the road — right where he left off. “…When the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” the singer recounts. “I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour in Omaha.”
Sportsweisradio.com

Old Dominion heading out on the Ballpark Tour this summer

In addition to their recently announced The Band Behind the Curtain Tour, Old Dominion will embark on the Ballpark Tour that takes them to a handful of baseball venues across the country throughout the summer and fall. The seven-date trek launches on July 17 at The Ballpark at Jackson in...
Lifestylesouthlakessentinel.com

Merriweather Post Pavilion opens back up for summer

Merriweather Post Pavilion is reopening this summer for the first time since September 2019. With Maryland loosening restrictions, the pavilion is able to open to 100% capacity. Maryland raised capacity limits to 25% on May 1, but many smaller indoor venues remain closed until restrictions are fully lifted, due to losing more money being only partially open than fully closed.
Entertainmentignitemusicmag.com

The Welcome To Rockville Lineup is HERE!!!

Posted by Bryan Joe Corder in Breaking Music News, Welcome To Rockville 2018 // 0 Comments. !Florida’s largest rock n’ roll party just got bigger with a newly added 4th day and STACKED lineup, November 11-14, 2021. Celebrate the return of live music with the ultimate rock festival experience featuring...
Entertainmentleedaily.com

Dead & Company Announce Summer/Fall Tour 2021

There is an announcement by the dead & company about their new summer tour. Mickey Hartwith Bill Kreutzmann with John Mayer, and Bob Weir, including Oteil Burbridge, has declared their 2021 tour, beating off Raleigh on August 16 then North Carolina, moreover running for Halloween, three-night gantry at the iconic Hollywood Bowl proceeding on October 29, October 30 31.
Theater & DanceJamBase

Jason Mraz Confirms Summer Tour 2021

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz will hit the road this summer for a month-long tour. The excursion currently spans July 30 – August 28 and will be followed by a hometown symphonic show. Mraz will be joined on tour by a 13-piece reggae band, including a number of musicians who contributed to...
MusicPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Chase Rice Is a Changed Man, and ‘The Album’ Proves It

Every morning, Chase Rice makes it a priority to talk to God a little bit. And in one particular, pre-pandemic conversation, the North Carolina native had a rather an interesting request. “I remember telling Him that I needed some real in my life, because I truly didn’t know what was...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Wanderlust Returns to Premiere First New Single in 25 years, “Corduroy Moon”

A quarter-century since their mysterious disappearance, Wanderlust, featuring Scot Sax & Rob Bonfiglio, reforms to finish the album that never was. Wanderlust is back! After emerging fullblown with the infectious power-pop of their album Prize back in 1995, Wanderlust, it seemed, had wandered off. But where – and why? They had just gotten started.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Kings of Leon Announce 2021 Summer Tour Dates

Kings of Leon will return to the road this summer for a US tour in support of their latest album, When You See Yourself. The 26-date amphitheater tour runs from early August to October, and includes a multi-night stint in Nashville as well as a headlining appearance at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival in Dana Point, CA. Cold War Kids will serve as the tour’s opening act.
MusicPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Thomas Rhett Named the Hottest Country Artist of 2021

Thomas Rhett has done it old school this year. Taste of Country's Hottest Artist of 2021 released an album filled with songs rooted in traditional country values and sat back to let fans absorb it. The efficiency of Country Again Side A is welcome relief after other artists (including some...
MusicKentucky New Era

Smirnoff & CMT Present: Summer of Dreams Concert 🎸 Dustin Lynch & Lindsay Ell

Live music is back! 🎵 We're kicking off this summer with the Smirnoff & CMT Present: The Summer of Dreams Concert featuring performances from country music stars Dustin Lynch and Lindsay Ell. Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorites shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at https://bit.ly/3qyOeOf. #DustinLynch #LindsayEll...
Musicwnypapers.com

Grand Ole Opry adds Danielle Bradbery, Callista Clark, Riley Green & Justin Moore to Opry show during this year's Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Artists to join superstar Alan Jackson for special Opry show on Sunday night of race. After announcing its official partnership with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix earlier this month, the Grand Ole Opry has added more performers to the special Opry show set to take place in downtown Nashville on Sunday, Aug. 8. Danielle Bradbery, Callista Clark, Riley Green and Justin Moore will now join Opry member Alan Jackson to round out the lineup.
Leadville, COChaffee County Times

Tabor Opera House opens summer tours

Summer programming at the Tabor Opera House in Leadville includes tours that show newly discovered stage scenery dating to 1879 as well as a theater youth workshop. Live performances will not be held this season. Tours will run each weekend May 28-Sept. 5 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m.,...
Eau Claire, WIVolume One

Looking To Get Outside This Summer? Take a Tour!

Have you ever wondered what Eau Claire looked like in 1871? How about 1910?. A new family-friendly, self-guided tour series seeks to show tourists and locals alike just how many hidden gems – and little-known secrets – are hiding around the area. Eau Claire Tours – launched by UWEC grad and longtime local Roger Gostomski – currently features two tours, with three more slated for the future.
EntertainmentPosted by
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

6 Country Stars Who Are Hot Again in 2021

The best country music festivals feature major headliners, hot new artists and veterans who bring fans young and old to the floor. You'll find all six artists on this list of stars Hot Again in 2021 on numerous festival lineups. Taste of Country's annual Hot List features a mid-year look...