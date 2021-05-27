Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfax County, VA

Husband-and-wife military doctors gunned down in front yard, suspects apprehended

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1gbC_0aDt6YnE00

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two suspects have been apprehended in the killings of an active duty service member and his wife, both of whom were military physicians, authorities announced Thursday.

The "brutal" double slayings Wednesday morning took the lives of Army Col. Dr. Edward McDaniel and his wife, Dr. Brenda McDaniel, in Fairfax County, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C., said Fairfax County police.

Edward McDaniel, 55, was active duty and Brenda McDaniel, 63, was retired, police said.

The McDaniels were "distinguished military veterans" who were shot dead in "cold blood" in front of their home, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference Wednesday.

Two people were inside the house at the time and survived uninjured, police said.

Police released the name of suspect Ronnie Keandre Marshall, 20, on Thursday afternoon and said he was at large. Hours later, police announced that he had been apprehended.

Police announced earlier Thursday that a second person of interest was in custody.

"You don't murder a US Army Colonel and his wife in the Washington DC region without swift outrage from police & our community," Fairfax County police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

Authorities had responded to the McDaniels' home on Monday -- for a dispute and burglary report -- and police said they believe "Monday's response is directly connected" to the killings.

"I think there's a direct correlation to who was there Monday was there today," Maj. Ed O'Carroll, commander of the department's major crimes bureau, said at a Wednesday news conference.

"We have not defined an exact motive," O'Carroll added.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Front Yard#Us Army#Armed Police#Police Chief#Military Police#Us Military#Flint St#Fcpd#Us Army#Abc Audio#Fairfax County Police#Suspect#Authorities#Whereabouts#Commander#Home#Husband#Dr Brenda Mcdaniel#Maj Ed O Carroll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
WGAU

Authorities: Man killed by Minnesota deputies had fired gun

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Authorities said Friday that a man wanted on a weapons violation fired a gun before deputies fatally shot him in Minneapolis, a city on edge since George Floyd's death more than a year ago under an officer's knee and the more recent fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in a nearby suburb.
Maryland StatePosted by
WGAU

Maryland woman’s car stolen twice in 24 hours

A Maryland woman’s car was stolen twice within a 24 hour span with the second time happening after police had found the vehicle and notified the owner. The car owner, only identified as Yasmin, was delivering groceries Friday when she ran from her car to a woman waiting for the order and her car was stolen, WRC reported.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
WGAU

2 deputies fired at man killed in Minneapolis arrest attempt

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Crowds vandalized buildings and stole from businesses in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood after law enforcement officers on a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot a man they were trying to arrest for illegally possessing a gun, authorities said Friday. Authorities did not immediately release the name...
California StatePosted by
WGAU

California girl, 3, died in hot car while mom tended pot plants

VISALIA, Calif. — A California woman is accused of involuntary manslaughter after her 3-year-old daughter died in a hot car while the woman tended to marijuana plants, authorities said. Eustajia Mojica Dominguez, 28, was “tending to a marijuana grow” while the girl, identified as Jessica Campos, was left inside the...
ProtestsPosted by
WGAU

Far-right troll charged in Capitol riots avoids house arrest

A federal magistrate on Friday declined to order house arrest for a far-right internet troll charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after court officials raised concerns about his recent encounters with police officers in Arizona. U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey warned Tim “Baked Alaska” Gionet...
Georgia StatePosted by
WGAU

Georgia man accused in double homicide

REMERTON, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested Friday in connection with a double homicide last week, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. Ronald Welsh, 20, of Valdosta, was charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Valdosta Daily Times reported.
Dickson City, PAPosted by
WGAU

Man steals lawnmower from Home Depot at gunpoint

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man pulled a gun on workers at a Home Depot Friday when he walked out of the store with a lawnmower he did not pay for. Dickson City police said a loss prevention worker tried to stop the man around 8:30 a.m., WNEP reported.
CelebritiesPosted by
WGAU

Jared Bell from ‘Drake & Josh’ faces charges

Actor Jared Bell, who goes by Drake Bell and is known for his role on the Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh” is facing charges in Ohio. Bell has been charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering children, WJW reported. The Cleveland Division of Police did not release...
Miami, FLPosted by
WGAU

Third person dies after mass shooting outside Miami banquet hall

MIAMI — A 32-year-old woman wounded in Sunday’s mass shooting outside a Miami banquet hall last month died Thursday, authorities said. Shaniqua Lachelle Peterson died after the May 30 shooting, becoming the third fatality after three masked gunmen opened fire at the side entrance of the El Mula Banquet Hall, the Miami Herald reported.
Washington StatePosted by
WGAU

From addict to college graduate: Washington woman battles back from drugs

Graduation was extra special for a University of Washington student, who overcame drug addiction and is now pursuing her goal of becoming an attorney. Virginia Burton, 48, a mother of three, received her degree in political science last month, KYTV reported. It is a long way from her life as a drug addict, bouncing in and out of jail since she was a juvenile.
Omaha, NEPosted by
WGAU

Prosecutor, attorney reprimanded for 'banishment' scheme

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A prosecutor and a defense attorney in Nebraska have been reprimanded for a scheme reminiscent of the Wild West in which they told two convicted criminals to get out of town and never return. On Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court issued public reprimands for Custer...
Fairfax County, VADaily News-Record

Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by several cars

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was fatally struck by several vehicles in Great Falls early Sunday, Fairfax County police said. Officers called to Leesburg Pike found 43-year-old Allen Romero of McLean in the middle of the eastbound lanes, police said in a release. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Fairfax County, VAtysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

McLean Resident Killed in Hit-and-Run — 43-year-old Allen Romero died on Sunday (May 16) after being hit by a 2011-2015 Ford Fusion while crossing eastbound Leesburg Pike just before the Redberry Court intersection in Great Falls. Officers responded to the scene around 5:21 a.m. and are now looking for witnesses. This is Fairfax County’s fifth pedestrian fatality so far in 2021. [FCPD]
Fairfax County, VAWTOP

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Leesburg Pike

A man is dead after a vehicle struck and killed him on the eastbound lanes of Va. Route 7/Leesburg Pike in Herndon, Virginia, early Sunday morning. Fairfax County police responded to the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Redberry Court around 5:30 a.m. Sunday for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
Gainesville, VAInside Nova

Police: Gainesville woman posed as an attorney, targeted immigrants

Fairfax County police have arrested a Gainesville woman after they allege she posed as an attorney and accepted money for legal services "that placed vulnerable members of our community at risk." Earlier this year, detectives became aware of victims who paid "Americanos for America Party Incorporated" for legal assistance in...