The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks and 13 other River Valley Conference girls golf teams will be at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course on Wednesday for the RVC Championship meet. Mid-Prairie comes into action off of a triangular Tuesday at the Kalona Golf Course where they shot 220, falling to West Branch’s 211, but topping West Liberty’s 258. In the meet, Gabi Robertson had the top score for the Hawks with a 52. On the season, Mid-Prairie has a team average of 444 in their 18-hole tournaments with Madelyn Bender’s 99 average leading the way.