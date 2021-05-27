Duration of Antimicrobial Tx Key to Improving Outcome in Prosthetic Joint Infections

Little is known about the long-term neurological development of children diagnosed with congenital Zika infection at birth. Here, we report the imaging and clinical outcomes up to three years of life of a cohort of 129 children exposed to Zika virus in utero. Eighteen of them (14%) had a laboratory confirmed congenital Zika infection at birth. Infected neonates have a higher risk of adverse neonatal and early infantile outcomes (death, structural brain anomalies or neurologic symptoms) than those who tested negative: 8/18 (44%) vs 4/111 (4%), aRR 10.1 [3.5–29.0]. Neurological impairment, neurosensory alterations or delays in motor acquisition are more common in infants with a congenital Zika infection at birth: 6/15 (40%) vs 5/96 (5%), aRR 6.7 [2.2–20.0]. Finally, infected children also have an increased risk of subspecialty referral for suspected neurodevelopmental delay by three years of life: 7/11 (64%) vs 7/51 (14%), aRR 4.4 [1.9–10.1]. Infected infants without structural brain anomalies also appear to have an increased risk, although to a lesser extent, of neurological abnormalities. It seems paramount to offer systematic testing for congenital ZIKV infection in cases of in utero exposure and adapt counseling based on these results.