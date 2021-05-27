Cancel
Duration of Antimicrobial Tx Key to Improving Outcome in Prosthetic Joint Infections

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre shorter courses of antibiotic therapy after surgical management of prosthetic joint infection appropriate? According to a noninferiority study that compared 6 weeks of antibiotic treatment to 12 weeks, the shorter duration resulted in worse outcomes. “This trial showed that a shorter course of 6 weeks of antibiotic therapy did...

#Antibiotics#Bacteria#Health Outcomes#Oral Health#Pain Treatment#Md#Datipo#Ministry Of Health#Antimicrobial Therapy#Antimicrobial Treatment#Joint Infections#Persistent Infection#Antibiotic Therapy#Implant Retention#Surgical Management#Treatment Failure#Secondary Outcomes#Resection Arthroplasty#Substantial Morbidity#Unfavorable Outcomes
Health
Diseases & Treatments
