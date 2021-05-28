Prince Harry Reportedly Set To Inherit Portion Of Prince Philip's Multi-Million Dollar Fortune, His Will Was Executed Prior To Bombshell Oprah Interview

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are speaking out against the stigmas associated with mental health. In their new docuseries "The Me You Can't See," which premieres on Apple TV+ May 21, the Duke of Sussex and the OWN mogul -- along with several other stars -- reflect on their own struggles and emotional well-being. The first trailer for the series, released on May 17, shows Harry and Oprah sitting down to start an honest conversation on mental health.