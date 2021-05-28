Prince Harry Reportedly Set To Inherit Portion Of Prince Philip's Multi-Million Dollar Fortune, His Will Was Executed Prior To Bombshell Oprah Interview
Prince Harry will get a chunk of his grandfather's pie because Prince Philip's will was completed prior to the Duke of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The 36-year-old is reportedly set to inherit a portion of the late Prince Philip's £30million estate, despite dropping all those royal family "truth bombs" on television.radaronline.com