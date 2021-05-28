Cancel
Prince Harry Reportedly Set To Inherit Portion Of Prince Philip's Multi-Million Dollar Fortune, His Will Was Executed Prior To Bombshell Oprah Interview

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry will get a chunk of his grandfather's pie because Prince Philip's will was completed prior to the Duke of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The 36-year-old is reportedly set to inherit a portion of the late Prince Philip's £30million estate, despite dropping all those royal family "truth bombs" on television.

Heartbreaking Moment for Queen Elizabeth as Prince Philip's Throne Left Empty During Speech

Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday carried out her first major engagement since the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip. Opening a new session of Parliament, Her Majesty, in a poignant moment, sat alone on a Throne in the House of Lords. Her late husband had accompanied her for decades and had typically been seated beside her in the Consort's Throne as she delivered her speech. However, in more recent years, her oldest son, Prince Charles, occupied the Consort's Throne alongside his mother.
TV & VideosNBC Philadelphia

Watch the Powerful First Trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Mental Health Series

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are speaking out against the stigmas associated with mental health. In their new docuseries "The Me You Can't See," which premieres on Apple TV+ May 21, the Duke of Sussex and the OWN mogul -- along with several other stars -- reflect on their own struggles and emotional well-being. The first trailer for the series, released on May 17, shows Harry and Oprah sitting down to start an honest conversation on mental health.
CelebritiesGlamour

Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly ‘Unimpressed’ With Prince Harry After His Latest Interview

Prince Harry’s latest interview reportedly didn’t do him any favors with Queen Elizabeth II. In a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke of Sussex described growing up in the royal family as “a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo.” He added, “The biggest issue for me was that being born into it, you inherit the risk. You inherit every element of it without a choice. And because of the way the U.K. media are, they feel an ownership over you.”
Mental Healthtatler.com

The major revelations from Prince Harry and Oprah’s mental health documentary

Friday 21 May marks the debut of The Me You Can’t See on Apple TV+, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s much-anticipated docuseries about mental health. As well as featuring a host of famous faces, like Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and NBA basketball player DeMar DeRozan, the co-creators of the show open up about their own experiences – offering a host of candid revelations that rival the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell Oprah interview in March of this year.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince Harry reveals Meghan Markle's 'heartbreaking' night before Oprah interview

Prince Harry has discussed his wife Meghan Markle's emotional reaction to the media coverage of their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. In episode five of his AppleTV+ series, The Me You Can't See, the royal revealed that the Duchess of Sussex was reduced to tears the night before their interview aired on TV in March, which he described as "heartbreaking."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry - Oprah interview: 13 of the most explosive revelations from The Me You Can’t See

Prince Harry has again sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a candid discussion about his mental health struggles and the importance of seeking help in a wide-ranging interview, in which he touched on the loss of his mother and the treatment of his wife Meghan Markle.In the five-episode docuseries The Me You Can’t See, which was released on Apple TV+ on 21 May, the Duke of Sussex, and other notable individuals including Glenn Close, Lady Gaga and basketball star DeMar DeRozan, spoke with the TV host about the importance of breaking down mental health stigmas.Follow live: Prince Williamclaims BBC fueled...