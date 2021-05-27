newsbreak-logo
Boston, MA

Kickoff Times For Virginia Tech, Colgate & Temple Games Announced

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
 2 days ago
Boston College football announced three game times for the upcoming 2021 season.

The Eagles will open the season against Colgate at 12pm, this game will be broadcast on the ACC Network. The Temple game in week 3, on Saturday September 18th will also be a 12pm game, and will be on ESPN2 or ESPNU. While the November 5th game against Virginia Tech, on a Saturday will be at 7:30 and will be on ESPN2.

The schedule currently is the following:

2021 Boston College Football Schedule

Sat., Sept. 4 Colgate (12 p.m./ACC Network)

Sat., Sept. 11 at Massachusetts

Sat., Sept. 18 at Temple (12 p.m./ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Sat., Sept. 25 Missouri

Sat., Oct. 2 at Clemson*

Sat., Oct. 16 NC State*

Sat., Oct. 23 at Louisville*

Sat., Oct. 30 at Syracuse*

Fri., Nov. 5 Virginia Tech* (7:30 p.m./ESPN2)

Sat., Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech*

Sat., Nov. 20 Florida State*

Sat., Nov. 27 Wake Forest*

*Denotes ACC game | Home games at Alumni Stadium in bold

Boston College will look to continue to build on a 6-5 season from 2020, their first under Jeff Hafley. The Eagles return nine starters on offense, led by junior quarterback Phil Jurkovec and All-ACC wide receiver Zay Flowers . BC's entire offensive line returns, including All-ACC selections Alec Lindstrom, Tyler Vrabel, Ben Petrula and Zion Johnson up front.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles

