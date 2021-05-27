Cancel
Federal government investing $700,000 to bring high-speed internet to rural Ontario

By Jonathan Lamont
mobilesyrup.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian government announced another $700,000 in funding to help bring high-speed internet to 1,111 underserved households in several Ontario communities. Neil Ellis, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte, made the announcement on behalf of Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development. The funding will help bring high-speed internet to households in Bancroft, Carrying Place and Mountain View, Ontario.

