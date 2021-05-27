Federal government investing $700,000 to bring high-speed internet to rural Ontario

Nunavut communities to benefit from increased connectivity. OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how much we rely on our connections. Now more than ever, Canadians across the country need access to reliable high-speed Internet to work, learn and connect with friends and family from home. Through the Universal Broadband Fund's (UBF) Rapid Response Stream, the Government of Canada is taking immediate action to connect all Canadians to the high-speed Internet they need.