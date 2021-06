DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested one suspect and are looking for two others in connection with a late April drive-by shooting. Rayquian Horsey, 21, was arrested after reporting to Probation and Parole on June 1. He was ordered held on a $47,500 secured bond on the charges of possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony, Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited, second-degree Conspiracy, and Illegal Gang Participation.