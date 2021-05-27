Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell and Jeff Oddie: “It almost felt like we were having the ‘difficult second record’ on the third one”
The 2010s paved the way for some of the rock world's biggest and best acts to thrive, with the advent of streaming services, a resurgence in the popularity of festivals, and landmark developments in artist-to-fan connections all at the forefront of a new golden age for the alternative scene. Wolf Alice took full advantage of music's mid‑decade cultural shift, and with their 2015 full‑length debut, My Love Is Cool, established themselves as one of the bands Gen Z would be foolish to ignore. 2017's Visions Of A Life only amped up the hype, scoring widespread critical acclaim, a Silver certification in their native UK, and the 2018 Mercury Prize.