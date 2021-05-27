Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell and Jeff Oddie: “It almost felt like we were having the ‘difficult second record’ on the third one”

We’re at the halfway point of 2021, which means it’s a good time to start sorting out the top releases of the year so far. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a bunch of postponed records have finally been unveiled, and it’s been exciting to anticipate what the second half of the year has in store. One album that’s caught my attention is Wolf Alice’s third LP Blue Weekend, due out via Dirty Hit on June 4. The quartet consisting of lead vocalist/guitarist/pianist Ellie Rowsell, guitarist Joff Oddie, bassist Theo Ellis, and drummer Joel Amey have fine tuned their brand of synth-tinged alternative rock with the help of Grammy-winning producer Markus Dravs, who’s worked with the likes of Arcade Fire, Coldplay, Björk, Florence + The Machine, and Kings of Leon, among others. By the time the ball drops, it should be on plenty of best-of lists.