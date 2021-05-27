Scientists say giant tortoise species thought to be extinct more than 100 years ago found in Galapagos

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. In 2008, Philip Stouffer found himself befuddled in the middle of the Amazon rainforest. It had been nearly 20 years since his last visit to the Biological Dynamics of Forest Fragments Project (BDFFP), a long-term study of rainforest fragmentation based at a protected 37,000-acre portion of the Brazilian forest about 50 miles north of the city of Manaus. His surroundings were as lush as he remembered, and old, tall trees testified to the ecosystem’s good health. So, he expected to spot some of the Amazon’s most elusive birds. But that wasn’t the case. “Rare birds were harder to find than we anticipated,” Stouffer, a Louisiana State University biologist, says. He spent the next eight years trying to confirm his observation that the area's birdlife had changed and to explain why it was happening.