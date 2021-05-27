Cancel
Scientists say giant tortoise species thought to be extinct more than 100 years ago found in Galapagos

10NEWS
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALÁPAGOS ISLANDS, Ecuador — Editor's Note: The pictured tortoise above is not the one discovered in the Galapagos. A giant tortoise found in 2019 on the Galapagos island of Fernandina is said to be part of a species that was considered extinct more than 100 years ago, Ecuador confirmed. The...

AnimalsInhabitat.com

Leatherback sea turtles are disappearing from the West Coast

The number of western Pacific leatherback sea turtles in the foraging population on the coast of California has decreased by 80% in the past 30 years. This unique type of sea turtle dates back to the days of dinosaurs. The species was first documented on the beaches of California 40 years ago, when scientists noticed that these sea turtles, known to live in Central and South America, were among those washing ashore.
AnimalsPosted by
IBTimes

Galapagos Policeman Given Three Years For Tortoise Trafficking

An Ecuadorian policeman was sentenced to three years in prison for trying to traffic 185 baby giant tortoises off the Galapagos Islands. The reptiles were no more than three months old when they were found in airport luggage, destined for Guayaquil in mainland Ecuador, during a routine inspection in March.
Animalslonelyplanet.com

Galápagos' giant tortoises and pink iguanas given lifeline from extinction

This week actor Leonardo Di Caprio announced funding of $43 million towards an ambitious rewilding project in the Galápagos Islands that aims to protect its fragile ecosystem and reintroduce 13 locally extinct species, including the Floreana mockingbird—one of the rarest birds in the world. The funding will go towards the...
AnimalsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Giant tortoise babies born on Necker Island

Two giant tortoise hatchlings were born on Necker Island, believed to be the first Aldabra giant tortoises bred outside of the Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles. Billionaire Richard Branson owns Necker Island, part of the British Virgin Islands, where the tortoises were born. “The two hatchlings are doing very well...
WildlifeFlorida Star

Extinct? Dead Wrong! Galapagos Turtle Species Rediscovered 115 Years After ‘Dying Out’

A tortoise found in the Galapagos Islands in 2019 has been determined to belong to a species that scientists believed was extinct. DNA testing has confirmed that the female tortoise found on Fernandina Island is a member of the species Chelonoidis phantasticus. It had been “presumed extinct since 1906,” according to the Turtle Conservancy. “We have been able to confirm […]
Wildlifepakistanchristian.tv

An extinct tortoise has made a comeback in the Galapagos Islands

The researchers confirmed that the female turtle found on an expedition to the Galapagos Archipelago in 2019 belongs to the species Chelonoidis phantasticus. “We thought it became extinct for more than 100 years, but now we have confirmed its existence,” Ecuadorian Environment Minister Gustavo Marek said of the tortoise. Turtle...
Lifestylesciencealert.com

The Iconic Darwin's Arch in The Galapagos Is Gone Forever After a Collapse

The top of Darwin's Arch, the famous natural stone archway in the northern Galapagos Islands, has crashed into the waves, according to news reports. The arch, located less than 0.6 miles (1 kilometer) off the steep and rocky coast of Darwin Island, collapsed as "a consequence of natural erosion," on May 17, the Ecuador Ministry of Environment and Water wrote in Spanish on Twitter.
ScienceThe Weather Channel

Famous Darwin's Arch in Galapagos Crumbles Into Sea Due to Erosion

The iconic Darwin’s Arch, which is located at the northern part of the Galapagos archipelago, has collapsed into the sea due to erosion. The arch had gotten its name from the renowned naturalist and biologist Charles Darwin, who studied evolution in the Galapagos Island aboard the expedition of HMS Beagle in the early 1830s.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Giant tortoise believed to have died out on Galapagos Islands is back from brink of extinction

A species of giant tortoise thought to have died out more than a century ago has been found alive on the Galapagos Islands.Scientists confirmed through genetic testing that a single female found during a 2019 expedition to Fernandina Island is in fact part of the species Chelonoidis phantasticus – known as the Fernandina giant tortoise.A DNA sample taken from the female was compared to one taken from the remains of a male from the species.Tortoises of this type had not been seen since 1906, when scientists from the California Academy of Sciences sailed to the Galapagos Islands to carry out...
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

Look at This Newly Discovered, Utterly Adorable 'Chocolate' Frog Species

A potentially new species of tree frog has been discovered in New Guinea, and it's full of surprises. For starters, instead of the bright green skin of its relatives, this creature sports a beautiful chocolate brown. It was also found in an unexpected location. "What's a little surprising about this discovery is that the well-known and common green tree frog of Australia has a long-overlooked relative living in the lowland rainforests of New Guinea," said one of the researchers, Griffith University and Queensland Museum phylogeneticist Paul Oliver. "Because of this we named the new frog Litoria mira because the word Mira means surprised...
AnimalsNational Audubon Society

Birds Are Declining in a Supposedly ‘Untouched’ Region of Amazon Rainforest

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. In 2008, Philip Stouffer found himself befuddled in the middle of the Amazon rainforest. It had been nearly 20 years since his last visit to the Biological Dynamics of Forest Fragments Project (BDFFP), a long-term study of rainforest fragmentation based at a protected 37,000-acre portion of the Brazilian forest about 50 miles north of the city of Manaus. His surroundings were as lush as he remembered, and old, tall trees testified to the ecosystem’s good health. So, he expected to spot some of the Amazon’s most elusive birds. But that wasn’t the case. “Rare birds were harder to find than we anticipated,” Stouffer, a Louisiana State University biologist, says. He spent the next eight years trying to confirm his observation that the area's birdlife had changed and to explain why it was happening.
WildlifeNews Slashdot

Sharks Nearly Went Extinct 19 Million Years Ago From Mystery Event

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The New York Times:. Researchers believe they've now pinpointed a previously unknown planetary-scale reset that occurred about 19 million years ago. This extinction event transpired in the world's oceans, and decimated shark populations. The boneless fishes still have not recovered from the damage, the team suggests in a paper published Thursday in Science. Scales cover the bodies -- and even the eyeballs -- of sharks. Known as "dermal denticles," these scales function like protective armor and their ridges also reduce drag as the animals swim, said Elizabeth C. Sibert, an oceanographer and paleontologist at Yale University. These scales are microscopic -- each one is only about the width of a human hair -- but sharks slough off about 100 denticles for each tooth they lose, making them common in the fossil record. This abundance makes them valuable to scientists seeking to understand the past, said Paul Harnik, a paleobiologist at Colgate University, not involved in the research. "It's a sheer numbers game."