8 COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday In Lancaster County
Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 148,951. Vaccinations: Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov.klin.com