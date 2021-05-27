Cancel
Lancaster County, NE

8 COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday In Lancaster County

By Karla James
klin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompleted vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 148,951. Vaccinations: Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov.

klin.com
Lancaster County, NEkfornow.com

One Virus Death In Lancaster County Friday

Lincoln, NE (May 14, 2021) A woman in her 80’s is Lancaster County’s latest victim to die from Covid 19. She was in a Lincoln hospital when she passed away, raising the pandemic death toll to 235. The health department also revealed 16 new cases today. The Complete Daily Report:
Lancaster County, NELincoln Journal Star

CDC relaxes mask guidance. What will Lincoln do?

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about wearing masks has thrown an interesting wrinkle into Lancaster County's mask mandate decision. The CDC on Thursday significantly changed its stance on the need for masks, saying people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most outdoor and indoor settings, including restaurants, churches and movie theaters.
Lancaster County, NEklkntv.com

COVID-19 variant from India identified in Lancaster County resident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Health officials in Nebraska have confirmed the state’s first case of the B.1.617 variant of COVID-19. The variant, which originated in India, was identified in a Lancaster County resident. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the person was linked to international travelers. The...
Lancaster County, NEklin.com

One COVID-19 Death Reported Wednesday, 14 New Cases

The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department Wednesday announces another death from COVID-19. The death is a man in his 90’s who was hospitalized. This brings the number of deaths to 233. There are 14 confirmed cases Wednesday bringing the total number to 31,214. Recoveries: 28,525. Weekly positivity rate:. May 2...
Lincoln, NEkfornow.com

Entire Week of Vaccination Clinics Offered in Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS May 14, 2021) Starting today (5/14), COVID vaccination clinics are offered everyday in Lincoln. Friday, May 14, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses. Saturday, May 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses; and Gateway Mall – second-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store.
Lincoln, NEkfornow.com

One Covid Death Reported In Lincoln

Lincoln, NE (May 12, 2021) Lincoln has had another death from Covid 19. He was a man in his 90’s, and was hospitalized at the time. So far, the pandemic death toll in Lancaster county is 233. The health department also reported 14 new cases of the virus today. The...
Nebraska Statefoxnebraska.com

DHHS identifies Indian strain of COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — According to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Nebraska Public Health Lab (NPHL), the B.1.617 variant of COVID-19 which originated in India has been found in Nebraska. DHHS says the initial case was identified in Lancaster County. The individual in this case has...
Nebraska Stateklin.com

Nebraska Identifies B.1.617, Or India Variant of COVID-19

The Department of Health and Human Services and Nebraska Public Health Lab have confirmed that the B.1.617 variant of COVID-19 that originated in India has arrived in the state. The initial case has been identified as a Lancaster County resident who, through epidemiological investigations, has been linked to international travelers. The investigation is ongoing. The identified B.1.617 variant appears to be spreading in the United States in recent weeks, but it is not accounting for a substantial proportion variants identified nationally.
Nebraska StatePosted by
Panhandle Post

Virus variant first identified in India found in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials said an extremely contagious variant of the coronavirus that was first identified in India has been confirmed in the state. The first case of the virus variant, officially known as the B.1.617 variant, was found in a Lancaster County resident who has ties to international travelers.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Pharmacies to start offering Pfizer vaccine to kids 12 and older on Thursday

It appears that children ages 12-15 will be able to start getting vaccinated in Lincoln as early as Thursday. On Wednesday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel unanimously recommended the use of the Pfizer vaccine in youths as young as 12. That followed the Food and Drug Administration's decision Monday to extend its emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to cover children ages 12-15.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

COVID-19 vaccine now available in Lincoln for 12-15-year-olds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced Wednesday it will now offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children age 12 through 15. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday approved expanding vaccine eligibility to include 12- through 15-year-olds. The CDC recommendation follows authorization on Monday by the Food and Drug Administration to use Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for that age group.
Lincoln, NEkfornow.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Now Locally Available for 12- Through 15-Year-Olds

Lincoln, NE (May 12, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced it will now offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children age 12 through 15. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday approved expanding vaccine eligibility to include 12- through 15-year-olds. The CDC recommendation follows authorization on Monday by the Food and Drug Administration to use Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for that age group.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Lincoln has one more death from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One new death from coronavirus was reported to the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department on Wednesday. LLCHD said the death was a man in his 90s who was hospitalized. Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were also reported in the county. Weekly positivity rate:. May 2 through 8:...
Lancaster County, NEFremont Tribune

Nebraska AG's Office reaches $200,000 settlement with mental health care provider accused of Medicaid fraud

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has reached an out-of-court settlement with an Omaha mental health care provider accused of submitting false claims for Medicaid reimbursement. Kathleen Wiley, who provided counseling services, agreed to a $200,000 settlement with the state and its Medicaid contractor in exchange for dropping a civil lawsuit...
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

"Click It or Ticket" Seat Belt Use Enforcement Project

The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit will join in a nationwide “Click it or Ticket” Enforcement effort from Monday, May 24, to Sunday, June 6, 2021. Officers will be conducting enforcement throughout the city, concentrating on areas with high injury accident rates. We will be placing special emphasis on those drivers who are not wearing a seat belt. We will also be watching closely for child restraint violations. The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety is providing overtime funding for increased enforcement during this campaign.