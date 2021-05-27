8 COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday In Lancaster County

The Department of Health and Human Services and Nebraska Public Health Lab have confirmed that the B.1.617 variant of COVID-19 that originated in India has arrived in the state. The initial case has been identified as a Lancaster County resident who, through epidemiological investigations, has been linked to international travelers. The investigation is ongoing. The identified B.1.617 variant appears to be spreading in the United States in recent weeks, but it is not accounting for a substantial proportion variants identified nationally.