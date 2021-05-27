Cancel
Diddy Trends On Twitter After Sharing Suggestive Throwback Of Ex Jennifer Lopez

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiddy may be decades into the game, but he still knows how to get folk talking. And this time, his antics center around ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. Randomly and with little context, the mogul shared a shot of himself and J.Lo during their whirlwind romance in 2000. The caption simply read...

CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Teases New Music on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a post that *seemed* to tease new music on the horizon. The post featured a picture of Lopez belting it out in the studio, captioned "Sexy summer fun coming 🎶💕." This...
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Alex Rodriguez 'not thrilled' about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez is "not thrilled" about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion. The baseball player and the 'On The Floor' hitmaker recently confirmed they had split and Alex is reportedly not pleased to see Jennifer and Ben spending so much time together. Speaking about the new friendship, a source said:...
Beauty & FashionElle

Jennifer Lopez Just Got A Blunt Curtain Fringe (And I'm Obsessed)

You know how there are some people out there in the world that can magically suit ANY hair colour, length or style? Well, we think it’s safe to say that Jennifer Lopez is one of those super-humans. Seriously, the woman has worked so many hairstyles from a wavy bob to XXL hair extensions - and never fails to look uh-mazing.
Musicpurewow.com

Alert! Jennifer Lopez Is Working on Some ‘Sexy Summer Fun’ Music

We hope you're ready to hit the dance floor, because Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old actress and musician posted an Instagram photo where she is seen singing in a studio. She captioned the photo with a vague teaser, saying, "Sexy summer fun coming," along with some music note and heart emojis.
CinemaBlend

Even The Boston Red Sox Have A TikTok Take On Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez After A-Rod Split

Reports seem to indicate that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together: hanging out, canoodling, reconnecting. Whatever you want to call it, fans have been absolutely living for the possibility of a second coming of early 2000s Bennifer. It was kind of surprising, too, considering JLo just announced her split from Alex Rodriguez last month. Now though, the Boston Red Sox seem to be weighing in on the situation with a slightly shady TikTok take.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Bennifer reunion inspires Diddy to post a J.Lo throwback photo, more news

The Bennifer plot thickens! At least, some of Diddy's fans think it's about to. After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent time together in Miami amid what appears to be a rekindled romance, another ex of Jennifer's, Diddy, shared a photo of the two from when they were dating back in 2000. "#tbt," he captioned the pic, which showed him holding hands with the singer-actress. While most folks who commented seemed to think he was just having some fun with Jen's Ben reunion — "Tell ha, come on home baby 😍 😂," singer Keyshia Cole replied in the comments — others seemed to think the Bad Boy Records founder was genuinely trying to swoop in and steal her back from the actor. "Bye Ben," wrote one follower. "Go get your girl Brother Love!!!!!! She yours," DJ Holiday wrote in the comments. Said a third user, "Oh this is messy 😂😂." Jennifer and Diddy dated from 1999 until 2001. Jen met Ben later that year, and they soon fell in love and got engaged before calling it quits in 2004. They've been seeing each other again this year in the wake of Jen's split from Alex Rodriguez.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Doting Dad Ben Affleck Picks Up Son Samuel From Swim Practice After Sweet Escape With Ex Jennifer Lopez — Photos

When Ben Affleck isn't cozying up with former flame Jennifer Lopez, he's on dad duty!. The actor was seen picking up his son, Samuel, from swimming practice on Friday, May 14 — days after he spent the weekend with recently single J.Lo in Montana. As OK! previously reported, the duo spent time at Affleck's home in Big Sky Montana and stayed at the ultra-exclusive Yellowstone Club, where the Good Will Hunting star is a member.
Daily Mail

Wait in line! Yet another single Hollywood star slides into Today Extra host Belinda Russell's DMs... just days after Jennifer Lopez's ex A-Rod hit her up

Today Extra star Belinda Russell has had yet another Hollywood star slide into her Instagram DMs, days after Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez started the trend. During her regular hosting stint on Tuesday's Today Extra, the married mother-of-three revealed Joe Dirt actor David Spade had privately contacted her. The Saturday...
Celebritieswashwm.com

Jennifer Lopez Net Worth 2021

Are you a fan of Jennifer Lopez? and want to know Jennifer Lopez Net Worth 2021 and Jennifer Lopez’s life story and achievements?. Maybe you are looking for Jennifer Lopez Net Worth after hearing her break up with Alex Rodriguez. Whatever the reason it may be, we have you covered.