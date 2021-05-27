American Announces Numerous Television Designations, Kickoff Times for 2021 Football Schedule

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday Gabe Oladipo as its final Athlete of the Week ahead of the conference title meet. Oladipo earned the award – the first of his career – after competing at Abilene Christian's Last Chance Meet last weekend. The thrower threw the discus a career-far 193'-3" (59.07m). The mark moved him to the top of the Big 12 leaderboard. Oladipo currently sits ninth in the NCAA this year and has remained in the top-20 for most of the outdoor campaign.