Letter to the editor — Work together to succeed

As a former Lextran rider I found myself reluctantly agreeing with a recent Herald-Leader opinion piece by Barry Saturday. Without determining why Lexington residents cannot or will not ride the bus, the city wants to try to “socially engineer” behavior, which rarely works. It is similar to the federal government’s fruitless attempts to control reproduction among the poor by coercing (chiefly fathers) to repay the government for benefits received by the single parent (usually the mother) and child. The result is a bloated enforcement system that ends up costing more than its goal. I have ridden buses in larger cities because: 1. They run on a regular basis; 2. They are reliable; 3. There is so little parking in the dense downtowns that driving a car is an ordeal, and 4. The buses stop at the corner, not in the middle of the block. A city devoted to parking lots for its suburban residents is never going to have a thriving bus system. The convenience of riding the bus has to outweigh the convenience of driving a personal vehicle. Until that is true, wasting money trying to model Lexington on large city behaviors is not going to work.